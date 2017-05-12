The All-Star joined former M's All-Star Harold Reynolds for MLB Network's show "Play Ball," which airs Saturday at 7 a.m.

In case you didn’t notice, Kyle Seager is heating up. Over his last seven games, the M’s third baseman is hitting .320, including a game-clinching home run last weekend against the Rangers.

It can be hard, sometimes, to notice the steady and often soft-spoken Seager behind the 450-foot bombs of Nelson Cruz and swagger of Robinson Cano. But Seager’s bat has anchored one of the best 3-4-5 combos in baseball, while his sure-handed play at third base has solidified the left side of the Mariners’ infield.

Want to learn how to field a ground ball like Seager, or which Seager brother would win in a free throw shooting contest? The All-Star joined former M’s All-Star Harold Reynolds for MLB Network’s show “Play Ball,” to give his take on baseball, his brothers and more. The kid-focused show airs Saturday at 7 a.m.

Here are a few sneak peeks:

On growing up a Jeter fan: “My family’s originally from New York, so I was actually a Yankees fan. So I was fighting everybody [in North Carolina] growing up. … Jeter’s been the guy, for sure.”

On meeting Jeter for the first time: You build him up as this crazy thing and then you’re sitting there talking to him and he’s wishing you good luck. You’re like, ‘Man, that’s just so cool.’ I actually have the picture – it’s kind of embarrassing – but I have the picture of a screenshot from the TV, I’m on second base and he’s like right behind me. I’ve got it in my man cave back home, so that was a cool day for me.”

On his youngest brother, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager: “He got me good one time when we were younger. We were actually at one of Justin’s games and me and Corey were playing in the outfield just throwing or something like that. I think Justin was hitting and I turned to look, and [Corey] just drilled me right in the side of the head. Knocked me out, I was done. He threw pretty hard back then too, so he’s always been pretty good.”

On which brother would win a free throw shooting contest: “I’m winning the shooting contest, I’m winning that one. I’m not gonna win the dunk contest though. … Probably the only one who could dunk is Corey.”

On his best celebration with a teammate: “It’s got to be with my best friend Nelson Cruz. Anytime I do something even remotely good, he just gives me the biggest hug and he’ll squeeze and he won’t let go. If he’s squeezing, you can’t get out. You just ride the wave and he does whatever he wants to do in that moment.”

On playing another position: “If I had to choose, it would be shortstop. I always wanted to be a shortstop, I always wanted to be Derek Jeter. But I think physically, if they were gonna put me in another position, I’d probably be a catcher.”

On his advice for kids: “It’s a game. If you’re not having fun, you’re not gonna work as hard as you should. If you’re not working hard, it’s not gonna work for you.”

On reading the ground ball: “What I’ve learned over the years – and I’ve had some really good infield coaches that have helped me – when you see a big hop, you just go attack it, which is kind of a new thought for me. It was a new thought for me because I was thinking third base, balls are hit hard, it’s just reaction. If you can actually go get a ball that’s even hit hard, and you catch it on a long hop or even on a short hop, that’s gonna be a lot easier than getting one of those ‘tweeners.”