Mariner manager Scott Servais said that Segura, who is on the 10-day disabled list, is no longer wearing a boot, and while he has not started to run, he is walking normally.

Five days removed from the high-ankle sprain that forced Jean Segura to leave the Mariners’ June 1 game against the Rockies, manager Scott Servais is hopeful Segura will not be out as long as initially expected.

“He’s kind of ahead of schedule, if you can say that,” Servais said. “It’s only been four or five days. I’m optimistic that he won’t be out as long as some other people think.”

Over the weekend, Segura also said that he expected to have a “quick recovery.” Servais said that Segura, who is on the 10-day disabled list, is no longer wearing a boot, and while he has not started to run, he is walking normally.

“(Segura will) probably pick up the intensity in his workout, in the pool, doing some other stuff in the weight room here the next day or two,” Servais said.

Segura leads the American League in batting average at .341 and has an on-base percentage of .391. Later this week, Servais said he thinks Segura will begin to do more “baseball activity.”

Smyly update

Left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly has been on the disabled list since March 30, and Servais said there is no clear timeline for when he will be back in the rotation.

Smyly is recovering from a left arm flexor strain, and Servais said that while Smyly is “picking up the intensity,” he has still not gotten back on the mound.

“Until he gets on a mound, throws a bullpen (session), start planning it out, you really can’t project,” Servais said. “The longer it goes, the more you start looking at the All-Star break. … I don’t know anything definite.”

Bottom of the lineup carries day

The Mariners won seven of their last eight games heading into Tuesday’s game, and during that period the bottom four hitters in the lineup went 50 for 118 (.424).

“Hitting is one of those contagious things,” said Mike Zunino, who hit a grand slam in the Mariners’ second game against the Rays. “As you see everyone doing well, you want to continue that trend. I think right now it’s just that right combination of the whole lineup top to bottom where guys are feeling good and putting together good at-bats.”

Zunino was briefly sent to Class AAA Tacoma after struggling earlier the season, but he now has 11 hits in his past six games.

Jarrod Dyson has recorded at least one hit in each of the last four games and Taylor Motter has a hit in each of the last five. Servais said when Dyson is in the bottom of the lineup he “finds a way to get on base.”

Danny Valencia, who often hits sixth, has significantly contributed to the bottom-of-the-lineup success. He notched nine hits, seven runs and six RBI in the series against the Rays, part of the Mariners’ combined 28 runs over those three games.

“We’ve been able to run pitch counts up on pitchers and get into people’s bullpens, which has been very, very important for us,” Servais said. “Hopefully it continues. I’m realistic. To drive in as many runs as we did in the last series is not going to happen every series. But having those guys in a good spot confidence-wise is big.”