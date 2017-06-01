Segura has to be helped off the field after a hard slide at second base.

Just when the Mariners’ were slowly starting to return to health, two more injuries hit Seattle’s lineup Thursday.

Shortstop Jean Segura had to be helped off the field after he injured his right ankle when he made a hard slide into second base during the fourth inning against Colorado.

Among Mariners’ regulars, Segura entered Thursday’s game leading the team in batting average (.344), runs (29) and on-base percentage (.392).

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was then pulled from the game in the fifth inning after being hit in the left hand by a Kyle Freeland fastball earlier in the game.

The Mariners have been decimated by injuries, particularly to the starting rotation, but had been getting some good news on that front this week.

Left-hander James Paxton pitched a gem in his return from the DL on Wednesday night, and Felix Hernandez (on the DL since April 26) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger could also begin a rehab assignment next week.