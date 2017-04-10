Segura left after diving back to first base on a play in which he was doubled up to end the third inning. Second baseman Robinson Cano also suffered a minor injury when he fouled a ball off his foot. He remained in the game.

A sight that briefly had the hearts of Mariners fans dropping — second baseman Robinson Cano limping around after fouling a pitch off his foot — had the mind of manager Scott Servais racing Monday afternoon.

An inning earlier, shortstop Jean Segura had left the game because of a tweaked hamstring.

If Cano had been forced to leave, Servais likely would have used catcher Carlos Ruiz at third base. Ruiz has two appearances at third base in a major-league career that dates to 2006.

Cano, though, was able to shake off the injury enough to stay in the game, a 6-0 win over Houston in Seattle’s home opener.

“Glad we didn’t have to go there,’’ Servais said.

Servais also thinks Segura might not be out long, if at all.

“It’s day to day,’’ Servais said. “We don’t know yet. Tweaked his hammy a little bit. We’ll have a better idea (Tuesday) when he comes in, but it’s very mild. Fingers crossed that he’s going to be OK (Tuesday) or the next day.’’

Segura left after diving back to first base on a play in which he was doubled up to end the third inning. Servais, though, said Segura had felt a tight hamstring earlier in the game and simply couldn’t get it loose. The team decided to play it safe and get him out of the game.

Seattle, though, is carrying just 12 position players on its roster. So when Taylor Motter entered to replace Segura, all that Seattle had left on its bench was Ruiz and outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

Servais said the Mariners will have to debate whether to make a move by Tuesday’s game to add another position player.

The most likely option would be calling up Mike Freeman from Tacoma. Freeman, though, is not on the 40-man roster, so Seattle would have to make an additional move to make him eligible. Shawn O’Malley, the team’s utility infielder much of last season, isn’t available while recovering from an appendectomy as well as a sore shoulder.

As for Cano, he suffered an oddity he said happens about twice a year — a foul ball that happened to hit him in a little gap between protective pads he wears on his shin and foot.

“Yeah, right here,’’ Cano said, bending down and pointing to a spot on his lower leg. “Funny that it hit right through there.’’

Cano, though, said he’ll be fine, if a little sore, though he admitted he was “hoping for line drives’’ hit right at him the rest of the game instead of having to move sideways much for ground balls.

“I was hurting, but I know we don’t have Segura so I don’t want to force the manager to go and get somebody else,’’ Cano said.

Notes

• Tony Zych (shoulder) is eligible to come off the disabled list, but the Mariners might give him a couple more rehab outings with Class AAA Tacoma before bringing him back.

“His outings have been OK, but they haven’t been dominant by any means,” Servais said. “I think he feels good. His arm is fine. Velocity and stuff, we all know it tends to tick up when you get to the big leagues and there’s a third deck on the stadium. We will continue to monitor him and see when we feel good about him … being in a position where he can help us.”