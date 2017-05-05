The injury bug bites again for the Mariners. Seattle placed left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain, the team announced Friday.

The injury bug bites again for the Mariners. Seattle placed left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain, the team announced Friday. Paxton becomes the third Mariners starting pitcher to land on the DL, joining Felix Hernandez and Drew Smyly.

The 28-year-old has been stellar so far in 2017, posting a 3-0 record and a 1.43 ERA over five starts. His DL stint is retroactive to Wednesday, May 3.

In other roster news, the Mariners recalled infielder Mike Freeman and reliever Evan Marshall from AAA Tacoma, while optioning outfielder Boog Powell back down Tacoma.