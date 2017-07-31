Paxton shared the weekly award with Rangers' third baseman Adrian Beltre, who notched his 3,000th hit on Sunday.

Before he can be honored for his brilliant month of July in which he set a franchise record by winning six games, left-hander James Paxton was first honored for a stellar week of pitching.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Paxton was named American League C0-Player of the Week, sharing the award with the Rangers’ Adrian Beltre.

“Well, deserved,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s been awesome for us.”

Paxton posted a 2-0 record, not allowing a run in either outing — a total of 13 innings pitched. During the starts, he struck out 18 batters and issued just one walk, while allowing 10 hits. It’s the second time he’s won the award, picking up the honors in the second week of April. He’s only the American League pitcher to win the award twice this season.

“It’s been a really good week,” he said. “I got two wins for the team and it was definitely a good week for us.”

It’s likely that Paxton will win the AL pitcher of the month honors after going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in July.

He had no problem sharing the award with Beltre, who had a memorable week. The former Mariner hit .478 (11 for 23) with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over six games played. But it was his double in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Orioles that will be his most cherished hit of his storied career. It notched his 3,000th career hit. He became the 31st player acheive the milestone and the first player from the Dominican Republic to do so. Beltre is the fourth player in MLB history to record at least 3,000 hits, 600 doubles and 450 home runs, joining Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Carl Yastrzemski.