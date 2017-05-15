Cano will miss his fifth consecutive game with a sore quadriceps.

A lot of injury updates from the Mariners after their return from Toronto to start a seven-day homestand Monday against Oakland:

— Robinson Cano was originally in Monday’s lineup but was then scratched just before 4 o’clock. He will miss his fifth consecutive game with a sore quadriceps.

— Manager Scott Servais reported “great news” on James Paxton, who played some light catch recently and is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday or Thursday. Paxton has been on the DL with a left forearm strain since May 5.

— Mitch Haniger, out since April 26 with a strained right oblique, took some light swings in the batting cage Monday afternoon and said he’s pain-free. He plans to ramp up his workouts each day this week in hopes of starting a rehab assignment over the weekend. “Taking is slow as as far as building up each day,” he said. “No hiccups yet. Everything’s great, and hopefully it keeps going smoothly.” Servais said the goal is to have Haniger rejoin the team during its next road trip.

— Steve Cishek was activated from the disabled list Monday and is available to make his season debut Monday night. The 30-year-old right-hander had surgery in October to repair a left hip labrum tear. He made seven rehab appearances in between Class AA Arkansas and Class AAA Tacoma, allowing two earned runs in a combined six innings, with seven strikeouts and four walks. Zac Curtis was optioned back to Class AA Arkansas. “It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this much — I’d say adrenaline, but that’ll happen later if I get in the ballgame — just excitment,” Cishek said. “I’m just excited to be back. It’s been a long journey.”