With the 2016 season nearing its official end, the Major League Baseball award season is just starting to begin for players across the league, including the Mariners.

On Thursday morning, second baseman Robinson Cano and third baseman Kyle Seager were named one of three finalists for the 2016 Rawlings’ American League Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions. Both players have won the award before. Cano is a two-time winner, picking up the honors in 2010 and 2012 with the Yankees. Seager won the Gold Glove in 2014.

Cano joins Dustin Pedroia of the Red Sox and Ian Kinsler of the Tigers at second base. After dealing with a double hernia and other health issues much of last season, which led to offseason surgery, Cano put in significant amount of preparation for 2016, trying to get himself stronger in his recovery. The results were noticeable. While having a stellar year at the plate, he was also exemplary in the field, showing range and quickness that was non-existent in 2015. He led all second baseman in fielding percentage at .996, committing just three errors on the season. He was second in the AL in Zone Rating — a measure from Stats Inc. designed to determine efficiency on balls hit into typical defensive zone. Cano’s .827 was second to Kinsler. Per The Fielding Bible’s Defensive Runs Saved metric, Cano was third in the AL with 11 behind Pedroia and Kinsler, who tied with 12.

Seager joins Adrian Beltre of the Rangers and Manny Machado of the Orioles are the other finalists at third base. He had an interesting season at third base. Despite leading the AL with 22 errors, his defense scored well in other statistical measures, including Defensive Runs Saved where he tied with Adrian Beltre for 15 runs saved. The 15 defensive runs saved is a career high. He also led the AL with 43 double plays started.

The Gold Glove awards selection process is based on voting from managers and coaches around baseball, which accounts for 75 percent of the total. Up to seven coaches per team can vote, but not for a player on their respective team. The other 25 percent is based on the SABR Defensive Index.

A total of 18 players — one for each position from the AL and NL will be chosen. The award winners will be announced on Nov. 8 on the MLB Network.