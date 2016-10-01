Follow along live as the Mariners look to gain meaningful ground in the AL wild card race with just two games to play.

One game back, two games to play. Welcome to October, folks.

The Mariners are planted squarely in the middle of a chaotic — albeit enthralling — AL wild card race. The Orioles, Blue Jays and Tigers are all in the mix with the Mariners, who need to win and need some help.

The Mariners will send Hisashi Iwakuma to the mound, while the A’s counter with young righty Jharel Cotton, who has a 1.44 ERA in four starts this season.

Follow all the action live, and track the AL wild card games as they happen below.

Baltimore Orioles, 1.5 games ahead of Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays, 1 game ahead of Mariners

Detroit Tigers, .5 games ahead of Mariners