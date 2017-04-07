Guillermo Heredia will get his first start of the season in left field, while Jarrod Dyson slides over to center.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A year ago at this time, Mariners manager Scott Servais was in no position to make this minor lineup change, even for just one day.

No matter how much Leonys Martin was slumping at the plate, he was going to be in the lineup in center field because the Mariners simply had no viable options to play there in his place and handle the defensive responsibilities at a decent level.

Servais still probably has nightmares of the two-week span where Martin was on the disabled list and he was forced to pencil in Nori Aoki in center during that span. It did not go well from a defensive standpoint. And it never happened again in 2016.

“You saw when we lost Leonys, that we didn’t really have anyone else to put in centerfield,” he said.

Now he’s been given options by general manager Jerry Dipoto. Servais gave Martin the day off in the series opener against the Angels on Friday. Jarrod Dyson was moved over from his spot in left field to center fielder and Guillermo Heredia got the start in left field.

“It’s a nice luxury to have,” he said.

There were two reasons for the lineup change — Heredia hadn’t had an at-bat since spring training and Martin needed a day to recollect.

“We wanted to get (Heredia) a start in the series and we want to get (Taylor) Motter out there as well and get those guys going,” Servais said. “They both had spring training and you don’t want to lose that.”

Heredia won the battle of the fourth outfielder spot over Ben Gamel with an exceptional spring, hitting .365 (23-for-63) with a .970 OPS, 10 doubles, a triple, 10 RBI and three stolen bases. His progression from last season when he signed as a free agent after a two-year layoff until now has been better than expected.

Martin has struggled to find consistency of results in his at-bats since spring training. He decided to make significant swing changes in the offseason with Robinson Cano’s hitting coach Jose Mercedes. The changes have shown glimpses of promise, but have yet to yield major results. Martin is 1-for-16 in the first four games of the season with seven strikeouts. Always an emotional player on the edge, Servias is hoping an off day will provide benefits.

“It is a chance to give him a break and regroup,” he said. “He made a few adjustments coming into spring. I think all players want to add to their game, but I think it’s important that they don’t get away from what they do well. Leonys had a good year for us last year and we need to get him back there.”

Servais isn’t advocating for Martin to go back to his old stance, which featured his hands up higher. It’s more about finding consistency with new stance, which has his hands lowered similar to teammate Jean Segura. The Mariners want the same things — less strikeouts, more hard contact and better overall at-bats.

“It’s their career,” he said. “At the end of the day, the back of their baseball card isn’t going to say who their hitting coach was or their manager is. They want to make adjusters and it’s certainly part of the game. They’re smart enough to figure out what’s working and what’s not and go from there. We just need to get him back into a spot like he was last year.”

Martin isn’t going to revert to his old stance. He believes in the changes.

“It’s been good and bad,” he said. “The umpires were killing me in that series, calling lots of bad pitches and putting me behind in counts. That’s no excuse. I still have to keep working. I feel good at the plate. I just have to keep going with it. It’s a process and it’s only been four games.”

Also

Felix Hernandez threw a bullpen on Thursday morning of somewhere between 20 and 30 pitches to test his groin and make sure he’s ready to start on Saturday night in Anaheim.

“I don’t know, I wasn’t keeping track,” he said of the exact total. “But I felt good. I’m fine.”

Rehabbing reliever Steve Cishek (offseason hip surgery) pitched to batters in a live batting practice session at the Mariners complex in Peoria, Arizona. Servais said the reports were positive on the outing. Cishek will throw in a game situation in extended spring training in three or four days. The Mariners still hope to have him back by May 1.

Reliever Tony Zych had his one inning of work on his rehab assignment with Class AAA Tacoma pushed back with the Rainiers’ season opener in Sacramento being cancelled on Thursday night. Zych will pitch on Friday night and make at least one more outing with the Rainiers before the Mariners consider activating him from the disabled list and adding him to their bullpen.

Matchups

Angels numbers vs. Yovani Gallardo

Mariners numbers vs. Jesse Chavez

On this day in Mariners’ history …

1984 – Mark Langston makes his Mariners and Major League debut, downing the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-2, at the Kingdome.

1999 – Freddy Garcia strikes out five and allows only two runs in his Major League debut. Ken Griffey Jr. goes 4×4 with a home run against Chicago.

2000 – New centerfielder Mike Cameron goes over the centerfield wall to rob New York’s Derek Jeter of a home run in the 8th inning, preserving a 6-3 lead. Seattle goes on to win the game, 7-5.

2001 – Brett Boone goes 3×4 with three RBI and collects his 1,000th career hit in the 9th inning in a game at Texas.

2001 – Ryan Franklin hurls three innings of scoreless relief to pick up his first Major League victory – a 6-5 win over Texas.

2015 – LHP Tyler Olson makes Major League debut, inducing an inning-ending double play on his first pitch.

Game notes