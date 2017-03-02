On a windy day in Peoria, the Mariners banged out three two-out hits to prevail 6-2 over the Brewers.

Mariners 6 , Brewers 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Starter Ariel Miranda wasn’t quite as sharp as his first outing. He worked three innings, giving up one run on three hits with a walk and no strikeouts. Miranda’s one run allowed, which was a product of a leadoff walk to Scooter Gennett, was aided by a “double” from Ivan DeJesus Jr. that Tyler O’Neill lost in the sun. It led to a sac fly from Brett Phillips. But Miranda left some pitches up in the zone and gave up some hard contact. He benefitted from the stiff breeze blowing in from center field.

The Mariners tied the game in the fourth inning. Nelson Cruz doubled to right field. Pinch runner Ben Gamel advanced to second a botched pickoff throw, hustled to third on Mitch Haniger’s flyball to center and scored Carlos Ruiz’s line drive single to left.

Seattle took the lead in the fifth inning. Daniel Vogelbach singled with two outs and pinch runner and former Huskies standout Braden Bishop helped manufacture the rest. Bishop stole second and advanced to third when the throw down bounced into centerfield. He scored on Ben Gamel’s RBI single to right field.

Guillermo Heredia continued to torment opposing pitching in the Cactus League. Brought in a pinch hitter in the seventh inning with bases loaded and two outs, he lined a crisp single into left field to score a pair of runs. Heredia is not 7-for-12 this spring with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI.

“Heredia continues to do it,” manager Scott Servais said. “It seems like every day he’s in there he gets a big hit.”

Shae Simmons, Nick Hagadone and Cody Martin each worked perfect innings of relief.

The Mariners improved to 5-1 in Cactus League play.

Player of the game

Carlos Ruiz had two at-bats and had two singles, including a crisp RBI single to left with a runner on third. Ruiz also looked strong behind the plate, helping nurse Miranda through his early struggles.

Quotable

“I thought we threw the ball pretty well today. Miranda was a little off the first couple of innings. But in the third inning, he really got his breaking ball going and was much, much better from there. It was tempo. He was a little quick through his delivery today and Miranda does give up a lot of fly balls. He definitely benefitted from the wind blowing in. But the third inning was what are kind of used to seeing.” — Servais

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Surprise to face the Texas Rangers in an American League West preview. Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma will make his first start of the Cactus League season. He’s scheduled to throw two innings. Also listed to pitch are lefties Dillon Overton and Marc Rzepczynski and Nick Hagadone and righties Shae Simmons, Ryan Weber and Christian Bergman. The Rangers will right-hander Tyler Wagner. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. PT. The game will not be televised, but a live radio broadcast will be available on ESPN 710 and www.mariners.com