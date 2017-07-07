Also injury updates on infielder Shawn O'Malley and top prospect Kyle Lewis.

The Mariners could be adding a power arm to their bullpen in the weeks after the All-Star break, and it won’t come via trade. Hard-throwing right-hander Shae Simmons made a strong initial appearance in his rehab assignment with the Arizona League Mariners on Thursday night.

Simmons tossed one inning (14 pitches), allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

“He threw great,” said general manager Jerry Dipoto. “He was 95-97 mph and his average velocity was 96 mph. He felt good coming off the mound with good break on his breaking ball. Most importantly, he came out feeling good.”

Simmons has been on the disabled list since spring training with a strained flexor bundle in his forearm. His current throwing progression on the rehab assignment is scheduled to take him through July 17. At that point, if he doesn’t experience any setbacks, the Mariners could add him to the 25-man roster or opt to get him more polishing outings in Class AAA Tacoma.

“He’s closer than he’s been since we’ve had him,” Dipoto said. “And we’re excited about that.

*** Infielder Shawn O’Malley (right shoulder surgery) will begin his rehab stint with the Arizona League Mariners as well. His first few games will be at designated hitter. The plan is for O’Malley to get two days at DH, one day of playing in the field and then repeat the process. Because he’s on a throwing program to build strength in his shoulder and he’s a multi-positional player, O’Malley will be on an extended rehab assignment.

“It’s something we have to be delicate with, particularly throwing from the left side of the field on multiple consecutive days,” Dipoto said. “But he’s going to do have do be able to do that before he returns here.”

The expectation is for O’Malley to be ready some time in August.

*** Top prospect Kyle Lewis has sat out the last handful of games in the Arizona League due to some discomfort in his surgically repaired right knee. Lewis suffered a bruise to the knee in his return to game action, colliding with the wall while playing with Class A Modesto.

“We are still trying to handle him with kid gloves,” Dipoto said. “Kyle is very important to our future and we don’t want to take any chances. He’s has had intermittent issues with his knee. There’s not structural damage. But we need him to feel confident in what he’s doing before we set him lose. He’s played very well in Arizona, but we aren’t going to send him to Modesto until he’s fully confident with how his knee bounces back.”

Lewis suffered the season-ending injury in July of 2016. He underwent surgery a month later. He returned to game action in June.