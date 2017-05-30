Jean Segura has been everything the Mariners had hoped, except for a competent base stealer. That needs to improve. Injury updates on Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and Mitch Haniger

DENVER — When the Mariners acquired Jean Segura this offseason in a trade with the Diamondbacks, they expected him to be a strong presence at the top of their lineup: getting hits, kickstarting the offense and stealing bases. Well, he’s done the first two with great success. Segura came into Tuesday batting .338 (47 for 139) with 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, three homers and 17 RBI.

But stealing bases?

That hasn’t been so good. Segura has been, well, downright Aoki-ish in that regard. Yes, that’s a reference to Nori Aoki, who played for the Mariners last season. The light-hitting outfielder and some-time leadoff hitter averaged 20 steals over his first four seasons, including 30 steals in 2012. But last season for the Mariners, he was only a threat to make an out when he tried to swipe a base. In 16 stolen bases, Aoki was thrown out nine times. It got to the point where the Mariners took the green light away from Aoki.

Segura has attempted 12 stolen bases this season and has been thrown out six times. A 50 percent conversion rate isn’t ideal. A year ago, Segura stole 33 bases and was thrown out 10 times. And in 2015, he stole 25 bases and was thrown out just six times. To be fair, Segura missed 12 games on the disabled list early in the season with hamstring issues. Segura admitted that the hamstring issue is something he hasn’t forgotten.

“I have to be careful sometimes,” he said.

He was 3-for-3 in stolen bases before getting hurt. He then stole two bases right when he came back. But he’s been thrown out in six of his last seven attempts.

What’s the issue?

“Bad jumps and good throws,” Segura summed it up.

Manager Scott Servais went into greater detail.

“How he does it is a little unconventional,” Servais said. “It’s all about timing for him. He doesn’t get the big leads like what (Jarrod) Dyson does. He times it and his timing has been off. His jumps have not been good. He knows it and he’s trying to get a feel for it back. It is a feel thing when you aren’t just standing out there with a big lead and trying to anticipate. He’s trying to time it up and his leads haven’t been good and they’ve made good throws on him.”

Servais isn’t going to take away the green light from Segura like he did with Aoki. But he has talked with him about it.

“He’s got to be picking his spots a little bit better,” Servais said. “I think there are days when he comes out and he feels really good. And I think if you predetermine it in your mind before you leave the clubhouse, ‘I’m going to steal a couple of bases today,’ you don’t really let the game come to you. I think he needs to let the game come to him.”

The Mariners got a scare on Monday when Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood hit Segura on the left hand with a fastball. He was in immediate pain and fears of a broken bone entered everyone’s mind.

“I was scared,” he said. “I’ve broken my little finger on a pitch just like that.”

The hand was swollen and sore, but Segura said it was nothing to keep him out of the lineup.

“It’s ok,” he said. “I can still play with it.”

Daily injury update

Injured starting pitchers Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) and Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder inflammation) took positive steps forward on Tuesday, both throwing bullpen sessions.

Hernandez, who has loathed talking about his recovery, gave a thumbs and a “it was good” as he jogged into the clubhouse. He threw 30 pitches, throwing all of his pitches with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. watching carefully.

“Good intensity at the end,” Stottlemyre said. “He got on some pitches.”

The plan is for Hernandez to throw a simulated game followed by possibly two rehab starts. Hernandez last threw in a game on April 25, so he’ll need to build his pitch count back up.

“He’s going to have go out and pitch and get his innings in,” Stottlemyre said.

In a conservative estimate, if Hernandez experiences no setbacks in the sim game or two rehab outings, he could return by mid-June.

After a less than stellar bullpen in Boston where his shoulder didn’t feel “perfect,” Iwakuma returned to the mound sooner than expected and threw 30 pitches.

“Much better,” Stottlemyre said. “He labored through it the last time. I was really unsure how it was going to be. He bumped the intensity up. We’ve got a little move we are working on to get him pushed back a little bit (in his delivery) to get the arm up and buy it some time.”

Iwakuma will throw all of his pitches in his next bullpen at a greater intensity. If he comes out of that well, he’ll throw in a simulated game.

Mitch Haniger (strained oblique) did some running pregame and also hit off a tee and in the indoor batting cage. The plan is for Haniger to take batting practice on the field on Friday at Safeco Field. After experiencing a setback by pushing it too hard, the Mariners are being cautious. But if he gets three good consecutive workouts in with no issues, he could start a rehab assignment.