Right-hander Yovani Gallardo will try to extend Seattle's winning streak

Shortstop Jean Segura will head out for a rehab assignment for at least two games. Manager Scott Servais said they wanted to get Segura some game at-bats before activating him from the disabled list. Segura, who suffered a strained right hamstring in the first game of the homestand, is eligible to return on Friday, April 21.

“He had a good workout today,” Servais said. “He got out and ran and feels good about where he’s at. We are going to get him out and get him a game or two. But we are still looking for him to come back in the Oakland series. I don’t know the exact date yet.”

Segura did a workout with head athletic trainer Rick Griffin before Tuesday’s game that included plenty of running and cutting. Segura then participated in the Mariners regular pregame workout.

“I don’t think it’s at 100 percent, but I think it’s very close,” Servais said of the hamstring. “Just to get him out and get a little timing in at-bats and run the bases in a real game setting would be good for him.”

With Class AAA Texas in El Paso, Segura will likely join Class A Modesto in the Cal League. The Nuts are playing at home the next two days and in Visalia on Friday.

Starting pitcher vs. hitters matchups

Mariners numbers vs. Wei-Yin Chen

Marlins numbers vs. Yovani Gallardo

On this date in Mariners’ history

1985 – Third baseman Jim Presley drives in four runs with a home run and a double, but it wasn’t enough as the Oakland A’s outlasted the Mariners, 8-4, in Oakland.

1992 – The Mariners jolted three Brewers relievers for three runs in the final three innings to snag a 5-3 win in Milwaukee. Along the way, Tino Martinez hits his first Major League triple.

1996 – Alex Rodriguez’ grand slam highlighted an 11-3 win vs. Detroit that tied the franchise record of eight straight wins.

1998 – Joey Cora goes 0x4 to snap his season-opening hitting streak at a club-record 16 games.

1999 – Brett Hinchliffe’s 1st Major League start, at Anaheim, ends abruptly when he gets tossed after a hit batter sparks a fight. Hinchliffe’s line: (3+,5,3,3,1,1) including two HR and two HB.

2001 – Ichiro Suzuki’s homer in the 6th inning against Texas gives him a 13-game hitting streak, setting a new Mariners record for longest hitting streak by a rookie.

2003 – With the victory in Anaheim, Jamie Moyer becomes just the second Mariners hurler to reach 100 career victories with Seattle.

2013 – Kyle Seager hit a pinch-hit, 2-out double to score Robert Andino with the go-ahead run in the 7th inning off Justin Verlander as the Mariners shut out the Tigers 2-0.

2014 – Giancarlo Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Marlins to an 8-4 win over the Mariners in Interleague play. It was the Mariners first game at Marlins Park in Miami.

2015 – Felix Hernandez allowed 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 12 over 7.0 innings to earn his 2nd win of the season in a 3-1 victory over Texas. The win over Texas was the first by Hernandez since July 14, 2012.

Pitching probables

Game notes