Seattle hasn't swept Texas at Safeco Field since 2007

The Mariners go into Sunday looking for a rare sweep of the Rangers. The last time came on April 17-19, 2015 in Texas. Seattle hasn’t swept the Ranger at Safeco Field since Sept. 28-40, 2007.

Jarrod Dyson gets the day off on Sunday with lefty Cole Hamels on the mound. Mariners manager Scott Servais said on Friday that the plan is for Guillermo Heredia to start somewhere in the outfield vs. lefty starters. Leonys Martin sat on Friday. Now it’s Dyson’s turn. It isn’t about lack of performance. Dyson is hitting just .215, but has a .314 on-base percentage and has reached base in nine of 10 games he’s played in.

The Mariners want to monitor Dyson’s health. He’s never been a full time player in his big league career. Given his slight frame and aggressive style of play, they want to make sure he gets a day off every so often to stay strong. They are monitoring it closely.

“Very much so,” Servais said. “When he’s on the bases and how he plays, it’s wear and tear on his body. It’s diving head first. There are the scrapes, the bruises and the bumps and it does take its toll on you. We’ll give him days off as we go along here.”

Servais would also like to get Kyle Seager and Robinson Cano, rest or DH days, but can’t really do so until Jean Segura returns from the disabled list.

“That frees up some things to get Seager a day or Robbie a day,” Servais said. “Even a guy like Mitch Haniger needs a day off once in a while.”

Segura did a workout on Sunday morning and is progressing from a strained hamstring. He’s eligible to return from the DL on April 21.

“He’s feeling pretty good,” Servais said. “He’s running inside on the treadmill. He hasn’t let it all out on the field yet. But we’ve got time. When his 10 days are up, I’m hoping he’s ready to go.”

When Segura does come back, that will mean the hot-hitting Taylor Motter will be freed up to play elsewhere. Will it be on an every day basis? There’s been a clamoring on social media for Motter to become an every day player at first base, left field or some “super utility” role that Ben Zobrist has yet to trademark.

Motter is hitting .467 (7for-15) with four doubles, two homers and five RBI in his last four games. But Servais knows that a torrid small sample isn’t necessarily defining of the player. He’s being cautiously optimistic in his praise of Motter, knowing that such stretches can be fleeting. But Motter’s approach right now is solid.

“I think his timing is very good, there’s no doubt about that,” Servais said. “He’s seeing the ball well and understanding what his pitch is and when he’s getting it, he’s not missing it. I think last night, he took some very close pitches on outer edge, which is a good thing. When you know where the outside corner is, you’ll have better success controlling the strikezone. I don’t want to make too much of it. He’s in a good spot. He’s seeing the ball good. So keep swinging.”

Look, trying to decide where Motter is going to play when Segura comes back seems to be the new thing to debate. At earliest, that’s five games from now. Trying to determine who is or isn’t hitting well by then seems to be a bit useless. Motter could go in the tank for the next five games, or Danny Valencia could get just as hot in the next five games, though nothing points to that.

Realistically, if Motter continues to hit, they’ll find a way to keep his bat in the lineup and since he can play just about any position, they can find ways to do it. It’s not complicated.

Reliever Steve Cishek (offseason hip surgery) will join Class AA Arkansas to begin his rehab assignment. The plan is for Cishek to make three or four outings with the Travelers before joining the Mariners bullpen. The Mariners will want to see him pitch on back-to-back days before bringing him back.

On this day in Mariners’ history

1991 – Brian Holman tosses his fourth career shutout in a 3-0 win versus the Twins.

1992 – The Mariners submit an official line-up sheet featuring both Tino Martinez and Pete O’Brien listed at first base (no designated hitter was listed). The mistake made a National League team out of the Mariners as they were forced to enter a pitcher into the regular line-up, dropping O’Brien in the process. 16 players later, including four pitchers, the Mariners lost, 5-4, at Chicago.

1996 – Dan Wilson’s grand slam home run off Jim Abbott in the seventh inning gives the Mariners a 5-3 win and a two-game sweep vs. California.

1998– Infielder Joey Cora hits in his 15th-straight game to set the new club record for a season-opening hitting streak.

1999– John Mabry ties the team record with two assists (10th time) from right field at Anaheim.

2000 – The Mariners set a club record with 47 runs in a three-game sweep at Toronto. Alex Rodriguez notches his first career 3-home run game in the victory.

2009 – Ichiro goes 1-for-4 vs. the Angels and breaks the all-time Japanese hits record with his 3,086 career hit (1,280 in Japan, 1,806 with Mariners). Passed Isao Harimoto for the all-time Japanese record.

2014 – Felix Hernandez out-dueled Yu Darvish allowing 1 run and striking out 9 batters in 7.0+ innings, but the Mariners lost on a walk-off hit by Leonys Martin in the bottom of the 9th inning. Felix remained 3-0 to start the season, and his 39 strikeouts are the 2nd-most through the first four starts of a season in club history (41 by Randy Johnson in 1996).

