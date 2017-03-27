Suboptimal pitching conditions - a steady wind gusting up to 20 mph blowing out - factored into the pitching issue for Seattle

Padres 12 , Mariners 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The final line for Yovani Gallardo was far from stellar. In his final extended start of spring training, the veteran right-hander pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts and three homers. Gallardo threw 90 pitches with 56 strikes.

His takeaway from that performance?

“Um, to not pitch when the wind is blowing out,” he said with a laugh. “No, it felt good. It was just one of those days where things didn’t go your way.”

The wind, which was blowing 15-20 mph out to center and left-center, was was factor, significantly aiding two of three two-run homers that Gallardo gave up. The first homer he allowed was legitimate. After walking the second batter he faced, Gallardo left a first-pitch fastball up in the zone that Wil Myers crushed into right-center for a two-run blast.

Gallardo gave up another two-run homer to Ryan Schmipf later in the inning on a high fly ball to left field.

“It was a changeup and he got out front of it and put it in the air,” Gallardo said. “I honestly didn’t think it was going out.”

Another two-run homer ended his outing in the fifth inning. Jabari Blash, a one-time Mariners’ prospect, hit a high flyball that carried over the wall in center.

“I didn’t think that was out either,” Gallardo said.

For Blash, that was his seventh homer of the spring — most in the Cactus League. Bryce Harper leads all of spring training with eight homers.

Regardless of result, Gallardo is still locked into the No. 5 spot in the Mariners’ rotation. He’ll make an abbreviated start on Saturday afternoon on the final day in Arizona before the team flies to Houston.

It was not a good day for Mariners pitchers in general. Marc Rzepczysnki gave up three runs in 1/3 inning of work, including a two-run homer to former Mariner infielder Luis Sardinas. Even Edwin Diaz wasn’t quite as crisp. Though he didn’t give up a run, Diaz didn’t finish his inning of work. He struck out the first two batters he faced, then walked a batter, gave up single and walked another batter. He was lifted having thrown 18 pitches.

Mariners pitchers gave up 18 total hits and four homers.

Player of the game

Tuffy Gosewisch provided half of the Mariners offense in the game, hitting a solo homer to center. It was his first Cactus League homer this spring and the only extra basehit for Seattle in the game.

Quotable

“We didn’t get off to a very good start offensively and pitching-wise, obviously the conditions were challenging today and we didn’t do a good job of managing that. But guys got their work in and we’ll look forward to tomorrow.” — Manager Scott Servais

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners are back at Peoria Stadium for the second straight day, hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Right-hander Felix Hernandez is scheduled to start for Seattle and throw approximately three innings. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Dan Altavilla, Casey Fien and Jonathan Aro and lefties Dean Kiekhefer and Ariel Miranada. Right-hander Zack Greinke will start for Arizona. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports and MLB.TV and broadcast live on ESPN 710 and mariners.com