The Mariners, who continue to pile up injuries in their starting rotation, offered a glimpse of a winning strategy by outslugging the Phillies 11-4 on Wednesday afternoon to get to .500 for the first time this season. Seattle has won six of its last seven games.

Wednesday’s 11-6 drubbing and, really, the two-game sweep of the Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Park offered a glimpse into the best strategy for the Mariners.

With 80 percent of their projected starting rotation on the disabled list and basically the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers rotation stepping in, the idea of shutouts and low-scoring affairs aren’t plausible.

Nope, the Mariners are going to outhit, outscore and outlast their opponents until the pitching staff gets healthy. Meanwhile for the interim starting pitchers, who are now tasked with filling those innings, the goal of six innings and not allowing an overwhelming amount of runs is a fair ask.

And given the potential of the offense, it might be the best strategy for the remainder of the season. The Mariners improved to 17-17 and are at .500 for the first time this season. They’ve won six of their last seven games.

Seattle settled for a so-so outing from No. 1 starter by default, Yovani Gallardo, and made it stand up by exploding for eight runs over the final three innings to turn a 3-3 tie into a laugher.

Before the game, Hisashi Iwakuma was placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, joining Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis), Drew Smyly (flexor strain), James Paxton (forearm strain). That leaves Gallardo, the lone member of the Mariners’ projected 2017 rotation, and on Wednesday he pitched five innings, giving up three runs on four hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Given his elevated status as last remaining starter, it wasn’t a great outing. The Mariners gave Gallardo a 3-0 lead on a first-inning sac fly from Kyle Seager and a two-run homer from Robinson Cano in the third off Philly starter Zach Eflin. But like he did in a previous start in Cleveland, Gallardo tossed the lead away, giving up a three-run homer to Aaron Altherr in the bottom of the inning.

Still, that was the extent of damage allowed in his five innings of work. And given how Seattle has been hitting, another lead would be taken.

Most of the damage came in the seventh inning against old friend Joaquin Benoit. Danny Valencia put the Mariners up 4-3 with an RBI double into the corner that allowed Cano to score from second. After being warmly received in each of his at-bats and during a video presentation on Tuesday, Carlos Ruiz relived a little of his glory days in the park, hammering a bases-loaded double to left-center that scored all three runners to make it 7-3. Seattle scored five runs in the inning, and Benoit exited to a chorus of boos.

The Mariners tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning with Valencia belting his fourth homer of the season and Jarrod Dyson adding an RBI triple. Of the Mariners’ eight position players that started, all eight had hits in the game.