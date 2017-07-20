The Mariners sent four minor-leaguers to the Marlins in the deal, according to a source: outfielder Brayan Hernandez and pitchers Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.
The Mariners have acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Miami Marlins in a five-player trade, according to a league source.
Phelps, 30, is in his sixth major-league season and is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 2017.
The Mariners sent four minor-leaguers to the Marlins in the deal, according to the source: outfielder Brayan Hernandez and pitchers Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.
