The Mariners have acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Miami Marlins in a five-player trade, according to a league source.

Phelps, 30, is in his sixth major-league season and is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 2017.

The Mariners sent four minor-leaguers to the Marlins in the deal, according to the source: outfielder Brayan Hernandez and pitchers Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.

