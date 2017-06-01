Seattle falls at home to the Rockies, 6-3, ending the Mariners’ four-game winning streak. Jean Segura left the game with a right ankle injury while Nelson Cruz left after being hit in the left hand with a pitch.

All the good vibes, all the positive momentum, from the Mariners’ four-game winning streak were wiped away during one short stretch midway through Seattle’s 6-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon at Safeco Field.

First, shortstop Jean Segura had to be helped off the field with a right ankle injury after his hard slide into second base during the fourth inning.

Then in the fifth, designed hitter Nelson Cruz was lifted for a pinch hitter, a move necessary after Cruz had been earlier hit in the left hand by a Kyle Freeland fastball.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries, but they continue what has been a hard-luck season for a club that has been riddled with injuries. At first glance, Segura’s ankle appeared particularly concerning.

After a rough May, the struggles continued for Mariners right-hander Yovani Gallardo.

The Rockies wore out Gallardo early, knocking him out of the game after just three innings. Gallardo allowed five runs, all earned, on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He allowed two home runs, to Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado.

In his previous start at Safeco, a 16-1 loss to the White Sox at May 20, Gallardo allowed nine earned runs in 32/3 innings.

In 11 starts, Gallardo is 2-6 with a 6.24 earned-run average.

The Rockies took a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Guillermo Heredia hit a line-drive home run to left, his fourth of the season, to cut the Mariners’ deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Arenado answered with a solo shot to push the Rockies’ lead to 5-1.

A bright spot for the Mariners was right-hander Casey Lawrence, who threw five solid inning of relief, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.