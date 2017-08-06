Peterson was taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2013 draft.

KANSAS CITY — Once thought to be the Mariners’ first baseman of the future, D.J. Peterson is now a member of the White Sox organization.

On Sunday, Peterson was claimed off waivers by Chicago and sent to Class AAA Charlotte. The Mariners designated Peterson for assignment on July 30 and hoped he might clear waivers.

Former general manager Jack Zduriencik selected Peterson with 12th overall pick of the 2013 draft out of the University of New Mexico. The hope was that he’d develop into middle of the order bat and eventually handle first base duties across from Kyle Seager at third base.

But it never really materialized. Peterson struggled at the upper levels of the minor league system. Teams fed him a healthy supply of breaking balls and exploited his pull-hitting tendencies. The Mariners surprisingly added him to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft. But with Daniel Vogelbach and the acquisition of Danny Valencia in the offseason, any path to the big leagues was blocked barring outstanding production with Class AAA Tacoma. And that didn’t happen.

Peterson was hitting .264 (101 for 382) with a .737 on-base plus slugging percentage, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs and 54 RBI in 103 games with AAA Tacoma this season.

In parts of 5 minor league seasons in the Mariners organization, Peterson hit .269 with .793 OPS in 496 career games.