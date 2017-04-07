Seattle manages just five hits and falls to 1-4 after series-opening loss to Los Angeles.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s one thing to get shut down by a former Cy Young Award winner in Dallas Keuchel. And it’s understandable for hitting struggles against Lance McCullers and his curveball of death because, well, he did that to them last season and to other teams around baseball.

But the Mariners’ offense, or lack of it to start the season, is not just a byproduct of facing tough starting pitching. No, over the last three games they faced Charlie Morton, rookie Joe Musgrove and now the well-traveled Jesse Chavez — none of whom are considered elite — and still produced minimally.

Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Angels offered another glimpse into what has been ailing this team to start the season: over-aggressive, unproductive at-bats with runners in scoring position, lack of solid contact, way too many strikeouts and the three best hitters on the team not providing for a lineup that was built around them.

Following the early season theme, Seattle struggled hitting with runners in scoring position, going just 1 for 7 in that situation, pushing the season count to 4 for 43. The Mariners have scored a total of nine runs in five games.

“The track record will play,” said third baseman Kyle Seager of the team’s veteran lineup. “When we look back at the end of the season, the numbers are going to be there and things will be right where they are supposed to be. It’s not the stretch we want, but it’s five games and over the course of 162, we’ll be where we are supposed to be.”

But for a team that’s missed out on the postseason by less than two games in two of the past three seasons, losing winnable games isn’t ideal.

“We did some stuff like this last year,” Seager said. “This is an older, more veteran group with a track record. The one thing that we were all pretty confident in was that we were going to score runs and we were going to have a dynamic offense that was going to score in a multitude time. Right now, we haven’t done that. There’s no real panic about us offensively inside the locker room.”

This stretch has served as a reminder of how reliant the team still is on the 3-4-5 of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Seager despite myriad personnel changes to the lineup. The trio produced two hits and an RBI on the night, but for the season it is hitting a combined .160 (8 for 50) with three RBI and just two extra- base hits.

“Most teams are pretty reliant on their 3-4-5 guys, and that’s why those guys are there,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve got to get those guys going.”

Chavez, the definition of a No. 5 starter, came into the game with an 0-6 record and 5.84 ERA vs. the Mariners in his career. Predictably, he carved up Seattle (1-4), allowing just one hit for five shutout innings. He finally allowed a run in the sixth, but finished with six strikeouts.

“We didn’t swing the bats real well,” Servais said. “Give him credit, he threw strikes, but we’ve got to swing the bat better than that.”

The Mariners got a decent start from Yovani Gallardo, who pitched into the sixth inning (five complete), giving up three runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts. But even if he had been better, the game’s outcome wouldn’t have been different.

The Angels grabbed a 1-0 lead off Gallardo in the first inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Yunel Escobar and a bloop double to left to Kole Calhoun to put runners on second and third for the reigning American League MVP Mike Trout. In possibly the best scenario for the Mariners, given their past dealings with Trout, Gallardo got him to hit a sacrifice fly to center.

“I fell behind some guys early in that inning,” he said.

Gallardo found himself in a similar situation in the third inning with Trout coming to the plate with one out and runners on first and second. After Gallardo fell behind 3-0 in the count, the Mariners just signaled him to first for the intentional walk.

With the bases loaded, Gallardo executed perfectly to get out of the inning, coaxing a soft ground ball to third base from Albert Pujols and his tortoise-like running speed.

Seager fielded it cleanly and had an easy double play to turn. Instead, he made it hard, by dropping the ball as he was trying to throw to second base. The error allowed another run to score to make it 2-0.

“I caught it clean and went to grab and the next thing I know it’s flipped over my head,” Seager said. “That was a pitch he needed to make. He did his job. He should have been out of the inning with no runs; that’s unacceptable.”

Gallardo worked himself out of the inning, striking out C.J. Cron and getting Cameron Maybin to ground into a fielder’s choice.

Seattle sort of figured out the riddle that was Chavez in the sixth inning. With two outs, Mitch Haniger and Cano singled to put runners on the corners for Cruz. The slumping Mariners DH bounced a ground ball up the middle to score Haniger and make it 2-1.

With Seager coming to the plate and nobody warming in the bullpen, Angels manager Mike Scioscia creatively used a series of stalling tactics — an infielders’ meeting at the mound, a visit from his pitching coach and two throws to first base from Chavez — to get lefty Jose Alvarez warm enough to face Seager.

“That was quite the stall tactic there,” Seager said.

Alvarez struck out Seager swinging to end the inning.