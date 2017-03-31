A series of roster moves made on Friday put the Mariners at 25 for their opening day roster, which won't be official until Sunday morning.

PEORIA, Ariz. — While they won’t officially submit it until Sunday morning, the Mariners have made the final decisions on their 25-man roster for opening day on Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The team announced a slew of roster moves on Friday afternoon to get to their projected 25. They won’t submit the roster to Major League Baseball until just before the 9 a.m. Sunday deadline in case of a freak injury on Friday or Saturday to a player. None of the moves came as a major surprise, particularly with the earlier announcement that left-hander Drew Smyly will be out 6-8 weeks with a flexor strain in his left elbow. The Mariners came into spring with minimal competition with about 75 percent of the roster already in place.

Here’s the projected roster:

Lineup

Jean Segura, SS

Mitch Haniger, RF

Robinson Cano, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Danny Valencia, 1B

Leonys Martin, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Jarrod Dyson, LF

The Mariners lineup has been in place since Daniel Vogelbach was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma over a week ago. Haniger has been brilliant this spring, hitting .389 with a 1.089 on-base plus slugging percentage, 11 doubles, two triples, two homers, 11 RBI and three stolen bases in 22 Cactus League games. Dyson had been bothered by some hamstring issues late in the camp, but appears to be fine. When the Mariners face a right-handed pitcher, there is a chance he could see some time at the top of the order.

Reserves

Carlos Ruiz, C

Guillermo Heredia, LF

Taylor Motter, IF/OF

Motter won the utility job after Shawn O’Malley underwent an appendectomy last week. But he was leading the competition, hitting .288 with an .877 OPS, three doubles, three homers and 11 RBI this spring. He’s shown the ability to handle all four infield positions and the corner outfield spots at a high level. Heredia beat out Ben Gamel for the fourth outfield spot in a contested competition. Heredia had a strong spring, hitting .355 with a .947 OPS, nine doubles, a triple and 10 RBI this spring. He’s also the better defensive outfielder of the two, earning the trust of manager Scott Servais.

Starting rotation:

Felix Hernandez, RHP

Hisashi Iwakuma, RHP

James Paxton, LHP

Ariel Miranda, LHP

Yovani Gallardo, RHP

Miranda slides into the No. 4 spot for the injured Smyly. Expect the Mariners to swap Iwakuma and Paxton after the off day on April 13 to split up the two left-handed starting pitchers.

Bullpen

Edwin Diaz, RHP

Dan Altavilla, RHP

Nick Vincent, RHP

Evan Scribner, RHP

Casey Fien, RHP

Marc Rzepczysnki, LHP

James Pazos, LHP

Dillon Overton, LHP

No real surprises with the injury issues the Mariners have dealt with this spring. None of the non-roster relievers invited to big league spring training pitched well enough to force their way on to the roster. Pazos has a big arm with a mid 90s fastball. He’s had command issues in the past, but the Mariners like his stuff and hope he can be a middle relief guy. Overton would be expected to fill the long relief role if needed as a starter for most of his career. He won’t be available for the first three days of the season because his wife is scheduled to have a baby on Tuesday.

Here are the roster moves to get to the 25-man projected roster.

Recalled from AAA Tacoma:

Ariel Miranda, LHP

Placed on 10-day DL:

Drew Smyly, LHP (left arm flexor strain)

Steve Cishek, RHP (recovering from surgery to repair left hip labrum tear)

Shae Simmons, RHP (right elbow strain)

Rob Whalen, RHP (right shoulder inflammation)

Tony Zych, RHP (recovering from right shoulder biceps tendon transfer surgery

Shawn O’Malley, IF (recovering from surgery to remove appendix)

Optioned to Class AAA Tacoma:

Ben Gamel, OF

Tuffy Gosewisch, C

Reassigned to Minor League Camp:

Jonathan Aro, RHP

Dean Kiekhefer, LHP

Mike Freeman, IF

Tyler Smith, IF

Nevin Ashley, C

None of the moves come as a major surprise. Gosewisch was ticketed for Triple A when he signed in the offseason. Gamel played well this spring, but Guillermo Heredia