Whether the M’s recover, work their way back to .500 and eventually contend for a playoff spot is a legitimate question. But it’s equally legitimate to ask how much slack their fans might give their losing ways.

Technically, there were 44,856 people at Safeco Field on Monday, but really, there were just a bunch of Patricks and Carolines. Two fan types who interpret the inkblot that is the Mariners in two distinct fashions.

Patrick Jones is a longtime M’s supporter who wouldn’t see the glass half empty if you poured it on his face. He viewed Seattle’s 1-6 record entering the home opener as nothing more than a seven-day speed bump.

“Every team goes through a stretch like that, so we might as well get it out of the way early,” Jones said. “There are still 155 games to go, right?”

But his fiancee, Caroline Cageao, struck a different tone when talking about her favorite team.

“It’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship,” Cageao said. “They make it hard to love them, but you love them anyway, so you go back.”

The Mariners’ first week of the 2017 season was sponsored by the words “sad” and “choke.” Besides managing just one victory in seven tries, they let a 9-3 lead slip away Sunday as the Angels scored seven ninth-inning runs in Anaheim, Calif.

Duane Sisto, for example, was one of the 44,000-plus on hand for the Mariners’ 6-0 win over the Astros on Monday. However, Sisto confessed that if he didn’t already have tickets days in advance, he probably wouldn’t have shown up.

He has seen the 15 years of playoff drought. He has witnessed March hope turn into April horror.

“It’s like we have post traumatic stress syndrome. We expect it over and over — ‘Oh, it’s going to be good this year. This is the time it’s going to be good.’ ” Sisto said. “This feels like the start to another one of these years.”

It was about then that Sisto’s friend, Matthew Boushey, chimed in.

“They have great advertising, because I was real excited at the start of the year,” said Boushey, who, in a response to a question about optimism replied, “What’s optimism?”

“And I think the real demoralizing part was (Sunday’s) loss. If we would have come in 2-5, this would be completely different.”

Maybe it would have. Or maybe 2-5 would have turned into 2-10, whereas 1-6 would turn into 6-6. The butterfly effect is unpredictable in baseball, which is what longtime fan Tim Sarchett tried to point out.

Sarchett emphasized patience, saying it’s necessary to let things play out over a month or two. He noted how the starting pitching already looks better and that the offense will revive itself. The 11 hits the Mariners tallied Monday suggested as much, but if that doesn’t raise your spirits, maybe fan Shilo Hamacher’s words of wisdom will.

“I mean, I don’t think we’re going to be 10-60,” he said.

Probably not.

Two types of supporters, two types of outlooks, and either one is understandable.

No MLB team has a longer active postseason drought than the M’s, and fans are quick to get fed up.

J.D. Thorell, who said he goes to at least 20 games per year, is so dedicated to the Mariners that he followed them to Tokyo in the earlier part of the decade. But he was quick to point out that the crowd for Tuesday’s game will likely be about a third of the size of Monday’s.

“What you see right now is a picture show,” Thorell said.

Perhaps. But there are still believers.

Stacy Maddux tries to go to the Mariners’ home opener and home finale every season. She insists that until the team is mathematically eliminated, she isn’t giving up.

So you weren’t discouraged by the 1-6 start?

“No. The Sounders won the MLS Cup, and everybody thought they were out of it halfway through the season,” Maddux said. “There’s still time. We’ve got time.”

Can’t deny that. The Mariners still have time.

So which kind of fan are you? The one waiting for time to expire, or waiting for the time when they finally break through?