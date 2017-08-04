Gamel is hitless in his last 16 at-bats. Also Shawn O'Malley was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Tacoma and notes on shifting

KANSAS CITY — Perhaps looking for a change in his luck at the plate, Ben Gamel arrived at the visitors’ clubhouse of Kauffman Stadium with a clean-shaven face. The removal the reddish beard that he’d grown made him look very much his age — just 25 years old.

But will it lead to hits?

After getting his 16-game hit streak snapped in the first game of the road trip, Gamel is in the midst of a minor cold spell. He’s 0 for his last 16. But there have been a few hard hit balls right at defenders.

“Ben has been off a little bit,” Servais said. “He goes on these unbelievable hot streaks and then cools off a little bit, which is human nature and you come back to earth a little bit. He’s in one of those cooler periods right now. But I say that and he lined out hard again last night.”

After a torrid June where he hit .393, Gamel hit a cold stretch in early July, going 5 for 33 with a double over nine games. He started his 16-game hit streak the following game.

Servais believes an off day in Texas and Gamel’s approach at the plate will allow him to get going again.

“He does put good at-bats together,” Servais said. “And when you do that consistently, you’ll eventually find some holes. He’ll be fine.”

Gamel is hitting .308 with a .799 on base plus slugging percentage this season and he’s starting to draw some attention in opponents’ scouting reports.

“People are paying more attention to him, there’s no doubt about that,” Servais said. “They know his hot zones and cold zones and what pitches he’s handling better. They have all that same data that we have. And they are paying more attention to his. “

Also …

Infielder Shawn O’Malley returned from his rehab assignment and was activated from the 60-day disabled list then optioned to Class AAA Tacoma. He also had to be returned to the 40-man roster. So to make room for him, right-hander Christian Bergman was removed from the 40-man and outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma.

O’Malley was already playing his last games of his rehab with the Rainiers, going 2-for-4 with a RBI on Thursday night. He was initially placed on the disabled after undergoing an appendectomy at the end of spring training. O’Malley then underwent shoulder surgery, which kept him out for two months.

Bergman, 29, made eight starts and one relief appearance for the Mariners this season, positing a 4-4 record with a 5.98 ERA. In 13 starts with the Rainiers, he is 8-3 with a 5.44 ERA.

*** The Mariners made a slight adjustment to their defensive shift alignment on left-handed hitters that was noticeable in Thursday night’s loss to the Royals. When Seattle overloads the right side of the infield against power-hitting left-handers, Jean Segura now plays the second base position in shallow right field while Robinson Cano stays on the infield dirt closer to second base. The two have flip-flopped their positioning.

Why?

Well, it stems from Cano dealing with some hamstring tightness that popped up early in Wednesday’s loss to the Rangers. Cano made an error on a ground ball in the shift later in the game.

“Coming in on the ball, he didn’t look comfortable at all,” Servais said. “We talked about it in the coaching meeting about flipping it around. Segura played second base last year. Robbie had no problem with it. Jean handled it fine. I think it helps us. We’ll stick with it. The deeper you play, you can cover more ground. You want to put the guy whose legs are feeling better there.”

*** Saturday’s game could be in some doubt with heavy rain expected to fall from 9 a.m. till late into the night. Flood warnings have also been issued for early Sunday morning. The rain is supposed to let up around 1 p.m. on Sunday, meaning the Mariners could be playing a doubleheader.

“My gut feeling is that we’ll probably play two on Sunday,” Servais said.

The Mariners would be able to add a 26th player for a doubleheader and the team confirmed that both games would be televised on Root Sports and broadcast on ESPN 710.