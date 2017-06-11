Toronto, which took two of the three games in Seattle, jumped on James Paxton early and cruised to a 4-0 win. The Mariners, who are on the road at Minnesota starting Monday, were 7-4 on their longest homestand of the season.

The “Let’s go Blue Jays!” chants began just before the first pitch of Sunday’s series finale.

It didn’t take long for the Blue Jays to give their (many, many) fans something more to cheer about at Safeco Field.

Kevin Pillar led off the game with a double off Mariners left-hander James Paxton, and Josh Donaldson followed with an opposite-field home run to right field, kick-starting the Blue Jays’ 4-0 victory over the Mariners and giving Toronto a series win in Seattle.

Of the 41,137 fans in attendance on a pleasant Sunday afternoon, some 70 percent of them were Blue Jays fans — continuing the Canadians’ annual takeover of Safeco Field.

Donaldson finished with three hits and three RBI, and former Mariners left-hander J.A. Happ (1-4) picked up his first win of the season with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings for Toronto.

The loss is a sour ending to an otherwise uplifting homestand for the Mariners, who finished 7-4 in their longest homestand of the season. They begin a weeklong road trip Monday in Minnesota.

Paxton (5-1), in his third start since returning from the disabled list, was hit with his first loss of the season. He threw a season-low four innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, with three walks and three strikeouts on 94 pitches.

Mariners right-hander Emilio Pagan relieved Paxton and was brilliant over four innings. He didn’t allow a hit, walking one batter and striking out five.

Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (oblique) was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his first game since April 25.