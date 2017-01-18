Martinez appeared on 58.6 percent of the ballots, falling short of the 75 percent needed for induction.

A change in thinking about the value of a designated hitter and growing sentiment among eligible voters gave Edgar Martinez his highest percentage of Baseball Hall of Fame votes since appearing on the ballot. But it wasn’t enough to garner induction for the 2017 class headed to Cooperstown, New York.

During a telecast on MLB Network on Wednesday afternoon, Jeff Idelson, director of the Baseball Hall of Fame, made the announcement of the 2017 induction class. Three former players garnered the necessary votes for induction — First baseman Jeff Bagwell (86.2%), outfielder Tim Raines (86%) and catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez (76%).

Martinez received Hall of Fame votes on 259 of the 442 ballots submitted for a percentage of 58.6. The requirement for induction is appearing on75 percent of the ballots, which would have been 332 this year.

The 58.6 percent represented Martinez’s highest total since being placed on the Hall of Fame Ballot in 2010. It was a dramatic increase from the 43.4 percent he received last season. He has two more years of eligibility to reach the necessary 75 percent for induction.

Closer Trevor Hoffman fell just five votes short at 74 percent. Martinez had the fifth highest percentage of votes, just behind Vladimir Guerrero, who was on 71.7 percent of the ballots.

Here’s the full voting results.

Ballots Cast: 442 Needed for Election: 332

Votes Percentage 381 Jeff Bagwell 86.2% 380 Tim Raines 86.0% 336 Ivan Rodriguez 76.0% 327 Trevor Hoffman 74.0% 317 Vladimir Guerrero 71.7% 259 Edgar Martinez 58.6% 239 Roger Clemens 54.1% 238 Barry Bonds 53.8% 229 Mike Mussina 51.8% 199 Curt Schilling 45.0% 151 Lee Smith 34.2% 105 Manny Ramirez 23.8% 97 Larry Walker 21.9% 96 Fred McGriff 21.7% 74 Jeff Kent 16.7% 59 Gary Sheffield 13.3% 45 Billy Wagner 10.2% 38 Sammy Sosa 8.6% 17 Jorge Posada 3.8% 3 Magglio Ordonez 0.7% 2 Edgar Renteria 0.5% 2 Jason Varitek 0.5% 1 Tim Wakefield 0.2% 0 Corey Blake 0.0% 0 Pat Burrell 0.0% 0 Orlando Cabrera 0.0% 0 Mike Cameron 0.0% 0 J.D. Drew 0.0% 0 Carlos Guillen 0.0% 0 Derrek Lee 0.0% 0 Melvin Mora 0.0% 0 Arthur Rhodes 0.0% 0 Freddy Sanchez 0.0% 0 Matt Stairs 0.0%

*All candidates in italics received less than 5% of the vote on ballots cast and will be removed from future BBWAA consideration