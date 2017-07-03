Nelson Cruz (right knee) also remains out of the Mariners' lineup for Monday's series opener vs. Kansas City.

The Mariners have two of the top three run producers in the American League. Only one of them has been selected for the MLB All-Star game.

Second baseman Robinson Cano was not selected to the All-Star team Sunday, despite his team-leading 17 home runs and his 60 RBIs, good for second in the AL. (The Yankees’ Aaron Judge leads the AL with 62.)

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz, third in the AL with 59 RBIs, was named the Mariners’ lone All-Star.

“I’m really disappointed Robbie’s not on the team. I want to go on record saying that,” manager Scott Servais said. “I think you look at his numbers and what he’s done, he missed 13, 14 games dealing with the leg injury … it’s disappointing. I thought we should have had two guys on there. Two guys are very deserving, and certainly two of the bigger guys, leadership-wise, in our clubhouse.”

A year ago, Cano was the Mariners’ only All-Star. He has been hot of late, with four home runs over the last four games. In 72 games, he’s hitting .284 with 26 walks, 35 strikeouts and an .846 on-base plus slugging percentage.

In 78 games, Cruz is hitting .287 with 14 homers, 36 walks, 62 strikeouts and an .872 OPS.

Cruz (right knee) remains out of the Mariners’ lineup for Monday’s series opener against Kansas City. Cruz was evaluated by a team physician Monday afternoon, and Servais is hopeful Cruz will only remain out for another day or two.

“Feeling better,” Cruz said Monday, “but it’s still not ready to play. Hopefully tomorrow.”

Altavilla sent down

The Mariners on Monday sent hard-throwing reliever Dan Altavilla back down to Class AAA Tacoma to make room for Andrew Moore, the young right-hander who will make his second major league start Monday.

Altavilla is 1-1 with a 5.46 ERA (18 ER, 29.2 IP) with 36 strikeouts and 14 walks in 29 relief appearances for the Mariners this season.

“We needed to carry the extra position player right now with Nelson’s situation,” Servais said. “Danny’s had some good outings. He’s had some others where he struggled. In talking with Altavilla recently, along with Eddie Diaz, is trying to get those guys to simplify their approach a little bit in how they’re going about it. I think Danny will go down, he’ll be back here at some point.

“He’s certainly got the stuff to get outs in the big leagues. It’s just about getting pitches and getting sequences going a little bit more consistently, and make it simpler. When you’ve got that kind of stuff, you’ve got to get ahead in the count. That’s typically when he gets into trouble – throws a lot of pitches and gets behind in the count.”

NOTES: The Mariners made a small trade Monday, sending Class AA Arkansas right-handed pitcher Tyler Herb to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Herb, 25, went 6-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts with AA Arkansas this season. … Also Monday, the Mariners released Tacoma reliever Nick Hagadone, a graduate of Sumner High School and the UW. The 31-year-old left-hander had a 3.51 ERA in 28 appearances for the Rainiers this season.