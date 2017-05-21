Chris Heston, called up from Class AAA Tacoma, struggles in first start, offense scores just one run for third straight game and now the Mariners take to the road for a nine-game trip.

Here are three thoughts from the Mariners’ 8-1 loss Sunday to the White Sox:

1, The Mariners buried themselves early again.

The Mariners announced that Chris Heston, a 29-year-old pitching in Tacoma, would start on Sunday after Saturday night’s16-1 loss. The Mariners called up Heston and hoped he would be able to give them some valuable innings after Yovani Gallardo gave up 10 runs (nine earned) in less than four innings the night before.

Instead, Heston didn’t fare much better than Gallardo. He gave up seven hits, four walks and seven earned runs in just three innings. And he ran into trouble right away.

He walked the bases loaded in the first inning and gave up a two-out, two-run single. Then he ran into a little bad luck.

A check swing turned into an infield single and another run. He gave up a hard hit single to right field, scoring another run, and then he gave up another check swing infield single.

When the inning mercifully ended, the Mariners trailed 5-0, just one night after they trailed 4-0 after the first inning.

Heston gave up another run in the third on a solo home run and loaded the bases in the fourth before he was finally pulled.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said he was going to use his bullpen on Sunday because the Mariners had an off day on Monday. But he was hoping he wouldn’t be using them facing such a big deficit so early.

2, The offense scored one run for the third straight game.

The Mariners have scored only three runs in their last three games; not surprisingly, they lost all three of those games.

On Sunday, the Mariners’ only run came in the seventh inning, when Nelson Cruz led off with a solo home run. Other than that … not much.

White Sox starter Derek Holland gave up six hits and only one run over eight innings.

The Mariners are expected to get Robinson Cano back on Tuesday.

3, The Mariners’ now face a brutal nine-game road trip.

They open with a three-game series against the Nationals, a first-place team with the second-best record in the National League. Then they fly to Boston to play the Red Sox. And they close the trip with a three-game series against the Rockies, the team with the best record in the NL.

The trip doesn’t come at a particularly convenient time for the Mariners. Their pitching staff is banged up and depleted, although they’re expected to get Cano back. Still, the Mariners have lost eight of their last 11 games, including three straight.