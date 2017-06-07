The Mariners are without DH Nelson Cruz on Wednesday and could be without him for a couple games because of an injury.

Mariners DH Nelson Cruz isn’t in Wednesday’s lineup and could miss multiple games because of a lingering calf injury.

Cruz left Tuesday’s game against the Twins after his calf tightened up while running the bases. Mariners manager Scott Servais said he didn’t know how long Cruz would be out but was hopeful it would be a day or two.

Cruz also left a game against the Rockies at the end of May because if tightness in his calf, although he returned to play the next day.

Servais said there’s “always concern” that it could be a lingering issue with Cruz, who leads the Mariners in home runs (14), RBIs (46) and is second on the team in doubles (10).

Segura update: Servais said he was optimistic injured shortstop Jean Segura will play sometime during the Mariners’ upcoming road trip, which starts on Monday. Servais did offer a caveat.

“You won’t get the trainers, the doctors, anybody; that’s just me,” Servais said.

Segura, who just signed a new five-year contract, hasn’t played since June 1 because of a high-ankle sprain.

More on Felix: Felix Hernandez struggled in his first rehab start with Class AAA Tacoma on Tuesday, so Servais was asked if he would want Hernandez to make a third rehab start if he struggles again. Right now, the plan is for Hernandez to start once more, on Sunday, before returning to the Mariners.

“It’s important that when Felix does go back active for us that we feel good that he can go out and give us six or seven innings. That’s the comment I made to him. We’ve seen guys come up and do an awesome job stepping in…Typically, what you’re looking for with those guys is keeping us in the game for five innings…When Felix comes back, we’re looking for somebody to give us more than that, so I’d want him to be in a good situation, a good spot, so we and he felt like he could do that.”