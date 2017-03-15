The Mariners released their four commercials for this season's television broadcasts. Watch them all here.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The annual unveiling of the Mariners commercials happened on Wednesday morning. The club released video clips of each of the four commercials as well as the blooper reel.

Manager Scott Servais avoided being cast in one this year.

“I’m not in them this year, and that’s ok,” Servais said. “I’m good with that. We’ll get a lot more people involved. I did see them. I think they are good. I think the Mariners marketing and PR group does as good of a job as anybody in baseball in getting our fans connected with the players.”

Here’s the commercials with their names and participants:

“Beyond The Flip” – Featuring Kyle Seager, Leonys Martín, Mike Zunino, Casey Candaele, Tim Bogar and Edgar Martinez

“The Canó Show” – Featuring Robinson Canó

“Boomstick Workout” – Featuring Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, Manny Acta and Mariners strength & conditioning coach James Clifford

“Happy Felix Day” – Featuring Felix Hernandez, James Paxton, Hisashi Iwakuma and Edwin Diaz

Commercial bloopers and outtakes