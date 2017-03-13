With camp at the midway point, the Mariners cut nine players from big league camp on Monday.

PEORIA, Ariz. — With the Mariners’ minor league camp officially opening for spring training on Monday, the team made some expected cuts from the Major League camp. Nine players were sent over to the minor league side to get normal workouts and consistent playing time in minor league spring training games.

Here are the roster moves:

Optioned to Class AAA Tacoma

Optioned to AA Arkansas

Re-Assigned to Minor League Camp

Players on the 40-man roster are optioned to specific minor league affiliates while players not on the 40-man roster are re-assigned to minor league camp and then will be assigned to affiliates.

The two most notable cuts are Peterson and Vieira.

Peterson was hitting .467 (7-for-12) with two doubles, a homer and three RBI this spring. But with Daniel Vogelbach and Danny Valencia penciled into spots on the 25-man roster and the need to see utility players Taylor Motter and Shawn O’Malley play some first base in preparation for the season, Peterson was going to lose playing time. By reporting to minor league camp, he’ll be able to get consistent work and at-bats every day in minor league spring training games.

Vieira wowed the coaching staff and teammates with his velocity and explosive stuff, but he also struggled with command in two of his three outings in the Cactus League, giving up five runs on five hits with three walks. He’ll be able to work daily with Arkansas pitching coach Ethan Katz, who helped turn around his career last season.

For the pitchers, the available innings were starting to become sparse in Cactus League games with starters going deeper into games. This will allow them to have normal preparation in minor league games.