Seattle falls to 1-9 on road and starts 10-game trip 0-3.

OAKLAND, Calif. — There’s a difference of playing poorly and not playing at a level high enough to win on the road. The Mariners are caught somewhere in between right now, and showing no minimal signs of forging their way from that malaise. It’s a less than ideal situation when there are still seven games remaining on the current trip.

Seattle’s misery on the road continued on Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to the A’s, dropping them to 7-12 on the season and 1-9 away from Safeco Field.

A subpar start from Ariel Miranda and more continued struggles to score runners in scoring position were the main culprits for the last latest failure.

Miranda made just one batter into the fourth inning before being pulled from the game for ineffectiveness. It was surprising that he lasted that long considering his lack of command and life on his pitches. His final line: three-plus innings, four runs allowed on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

It could have been worse all things considered.

Seattle grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Robinson Cano’s first-inning homer off A’s starter Jharel Cotton.

Miranda followed with the opposite of a shutdown inning in the bottom of the first. His second pitch of the game — a fastball over the middle of the plate — was hit over the wall in left-center by light-hitting Adam Rosales for a leadoff homer. Jed Lowrie followed with a double and Ryon Healy continued to torture the Mariners in the series, crushing a homer into left off an elevated 3-2 fastball for a 3-1 lead.

Seattle trimmed the lead to 3-2.

Miranda managed to work a 1-2-3 second inning against the bottom of the A’s order. But that was just a blip of success. He wiggled out of serious jam in the third inning allowing just one run when it could have been worse. And once he gave up a leadoff single to lefty Matt Joyce to start the fourth inning, manager Scott Servais had seen enough.

The Mariners got brilliant relief pitching from Chase De Jong, who worked four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

But Seattle couldn’t overcome the two-run deficit. Kyle Seager cut the lead to 4-3 in the eighth with a pinch-hit RBI triple off the wall in right-center.

The Mariners even got the tying run into scoring position with two outs in the ninth inning on Jarrod Dyson’s broken-bat single and subsequent steal of second. But Mitch Haniger, who has been the team’s best hitter and had to provide the bulk of the offense, struck out to end the game.