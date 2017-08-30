The M’s had a four-run lead against the Orioles but lost it as Ariel Miranda gave up four home runs in an 8-7 loss.

BALTIMORE — It’s over and it ended in frustration and disappointment.

They left town on Aug. 17 and return home to Seattle on Wednesday evening. The five-hour, cross-country flight will give the Mariners plenty of opportunity ruminate on how it all went so wrong and how little time they have to get it right.

An 8-7 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday afternoon, in which they held a four-run lead, made it five straight losses.

For 12 days, the Mariners traveled up and down the east coast, visiting four cities and playing 12 games in 14 days.

In the beginning, everything seemed gumdrops and rainbows. Seattle won the first two three-game series against the Braves and Rays and started the series at Yankee Stadium with a stunning 2-1 extra-innings win. They were 5-2 on the trip and looking to exceed the minimal hopes of a 6-6 split. But five losses later they are 66-68 and trending in the wrong direction with only 28 games left to play.

While the final score was decided in the late innings on Jonathan Schoop’s RBI single in the eighth that broke a 7-7 tie, the game was lost in the fourth inning as starter Ariel Miranda simply couldn’t keep the ball in the park.

Down 2-0, Seattle scored six runs in the third inning against Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez to take a four-run lead. But Miranda gave them all back in the span of two innings on three homers.

Welington Castillo, a Mariner for about 10 days, tormented Seattle with four hits. He blasted a two-run homer the fourth and Craig Gentry followed with a solo homer to make it 6-5. With one out in the fifth, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer to left to tie the game.

Miranda has given up 35 homers this season — the most in baseball.