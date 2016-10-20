The Mariners announced that their entire coaching staff will return for the 2017 season while adding Scott Brosius as an assistant coach.

The continuity of the Mariners’ coaching staff will stay in tact for the 2017 season. The organization and manager Scott Servais announced on Thursday afternoon that the entire on-field staff from the 2016 season — Servais’ first as a manager –will return for the upcoming season.

“Our coaches played a huge role in creating the culture, both on and off the field, that we enjoyed last season,” Servais said in a statement. “I am pleased that all will return in 2017 as we continue to work toward our shared goal of winning a World Series in Seattle.”

There were some slight adjustments to the staff with one notable addition.

Scott Brosius will join the big league staff as an assistant coach and will aid in a variety of aspects. Brosius spent last season — his first as a professional coach — working as the hitting coach for Class AAA Tacoma. He worked extensively with several of the Mariners’ young hitters that are expected to be on the 2017 roster, including catcher Mike Zunino and first baseman Dan Vogelbach. Brosius spent September with the big league club, aiding hitting coach Edgar Martinez. Prior to joining the Rainiers, Brosius spent eight seasons (2008-2015) serving as head coach at his alma mater, Linfield College, where he posted a 270-96 record and won a national title.

Martinez returns for his second full season as hitting coach after joining the team midway through the 2014 season. Last year, the Mariners ranked sixth in MLB in runs scored (4.74 per game), while hitting 223 home runs, third-most in MLB.

Mel Stottlemyre will return as pitching coach with a staff that should have far more stability compared to the turnover of last offseason and an injury-filled 2016 season. The Mariners used a club-record 32 different pitchers in 2016, including 13 different starters — the most since 1999 with 21 different pitchers recording a win. Despite injuries to Felix Hernandez, Taijuan Walker and Nathan Karns, the Mariners still finished with a team ERA of 4.00 — third-best in the American League behind the Blue Jays and Indians.

Mike Hampton returns as bullpen coach, handling a group of relievers that has closer Edwin Diaz in place along with several set-up men, including Dan Altavilla, Steve Cishek, Nick Vincent and Evan Scribner.

Bench coach Tim Bogar will be back to assist Servais with all facets of pre-game and in-game decision making as well as handle aiding in individual infield defense instruction. Bogar spent extensive time working with Vogelbach in September as well third baseman Kyle Seager and shortstop Ketel Marte.

Third base coach Manny Acta will be back, which his important for the Mariners’ overall team defense. He was responsible for the team’s defensive positioning last season, including team shifts. Per Baseball Info Solutions, the Mariners tied for the top-team in the American League in runs saved via defensive shifting. Acta was recently named this year’s recipient of the Brooks Robinson Community Service Award by the MLB Players Alumni Association.

Across the diamond, Casey Candaele will be back as first base coach, while also handling outfield defense and base running.

Chris Prieto will remain on the big league staff under a new title of “special projects coach” after working the three seasons as “quality assurance coach” and handling replay reviews this past season. .