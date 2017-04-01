The Mariners will work out on Sunday in Houston before Monday's season opener vs. the Astros.

Mariners 1 , Rockies 1 at SaltRiver Field

Notable

The Mariners played to yet another tie to wrap up the Cactus League season on Saturday. Austin Grebeck’s two-out diving catch on a line drive to center field in the bottom of the ninth with a runner on third base ended the game and secured the draw. Seattle finished 19-13-3 in the Cactus League.

The Mariners lone run came in the seventh inning on Kyle Petty’s RBI single up the middle to score Brock Hebert that tied the game at 1-1.

Ariel Miranda allowed the only run for the Mariners’ pitching staff on a solo homer to Colorado all-star Nolan Arenado in his first inning of work. After Yovani Gallardo’s three scoreless innings, Miranda came on in the fourth to get stretched out in preparation for Thursday’s start in Houston. He pitched five innings, giving up the one run on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts. It was a vast improvement from his previous outings this spring.

“Miranda had much better rhythm and tempo,” manager Scott Servais said. “Get it and go, get it and go that was the focal point for him today to pick up his tempo in between pitches and not think so much and he had good results.”

Player of the game

Yovani Gallardo has given up plenty of hard hit balls this spring and struggled with the hitter-friendly conditions of Arizona. But he was solid on Saturday, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing just two hits in his shortened outing.

“I was really happy with Gallardo’s outing,” Servais said. “We talked about him going out and using all of his pitches right from the get-go. He did that today.”

Quotable

“I wouldn’t give it an A-plus, but I think overall, outside of the (Drew) Smyly issue, everybody got through the spring healthy. I like the look of our bullpen. I know people have questions about it. But I like where we are at there. Starting rotation, I think will be fine. I’ve liked our offense from Day 1. So I think we are in a good spot. We’ve got a lot of games ahead of us. It’s a long season, but our guys are ready to go.” — Servais on how he would grade this spring.

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners will work out in Houston on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in preparation for Monday’s season opener vs. the Astros. Right-hander Felix Hernandez will start for the Mariners, while lefty Dallas Keuchel will go for Houston.