HOUSTON — Two games back, five to play. This is the position the Mariners have put themselves in following last night’s brutal 8-4 loss to the Astros and going into Wednesday’s final regular season road game.

In an effort to keep it light, manager Scott Servais started his media session off with a question: “How would we feel today if Baltimore won and we had won last night?”

After a few mumbles from the coffee-needing media, Servais answered his own question.

“Well, we’d be thinking we were okay and in the same spot,” Servais said with a smile. “That’s my point.”

Well, yes, the Mariners lost no ground to the Orioles. But the Tigers winning made their situation that much more difficult. They moved a game ahead of the Mariners. So even if the Orioles crater, which isn’t a far-fetched possibility, the Mariners would have the Tigers in the way.

Realistically, Seattle has to win its last five games to have a shot at the wild card with some help. A 5-0 record might even be needed for a Game 163 to get into the wild card game.

Servais met with his team postgame on Tuesday night — not something he does often — to emphasize how much the team needs to move beyond that loss and just play without fear. He got the reaction he hoped for.

“They said, ‘everybody has counted us out all year,'” Servais said. “We have to show up and compete our tail off and give our best effort.”

The clubhouse was a boisterous place on Wednesday morning. Players have an ability to move forward and focus on that day’s game better than managers, coaches, media and fans.

“We’re fine,” Servais said. “That’s what I said last night. We turn the music on. We chirp at the umpire. We do exactly what we’ve done all year. We don’t try any harder. You just play the game. You have to be locked in mentally and give it your best shot. But if you do try too hard the result usually doesn’t get any better. Just do your job.”

*** Ketel Marte is back in the starting lineup after a costly throwing error that ignited a six-run inning for the Astros on Tuesday night. Fans may be clamoring for Shawn O’Malley, but Servais stayed with Marte.

“I know he made an error last night,” Servais said. “It was untimely, unfortunate, whatever. We’ve gotten to this point and you have to ride it out with him. I actually thought his at-bats were quite a bit better. He made some adjustments in the early work yesterday with Edgar (Martinez) and the guys. He was having a very good game up to that point. Plays happen. It’s part of the game. You are going to make a few errors. It was just untimely. He’ll be fine today.”

While it’s a play that a big league shortstop should make, Servais knows that physical errors will occur. With Marte’s inexperience, it’s something the Mariners understood would happen this season.

“I don’t think you can remove everybody every time they make an error,” he said. “We won’t have any players standing at the end of the year. You have to ride through it with him. He is young. There’s been some really good days. There’s been some days that haven’t been good. He’s in there today and he’s got to put yesterday behind him.”

The consensus from the Mariners is that Marte made the right decision on tagging the bag himself and throwing to first instead of flipping the ball to Robinson Cano. They don’t consider it a mental mistake.

“The throw was offline,” Servais said. “He rushed it a little bit. He knew the runner was close. The extra step he had to take to get to the bag, he had put a little extra juice on it and that’s why it got away.”

Servais hasn’t been the type of manager to punish players for physical mistakes with automatic loss of playing time.

“People want to read into it, but you are looking at what’s best for your team that day,” he said. “Make the best decision for all 25 guys. Sometimes it plays into the long term and sometimes it’s short term or the now. There’s a lot that goes into this. It’s not just – ‘he made an error, he’s out. He walked a guy, he’s out. He gave up a homer, he’s out.’ You have to build trust with your guys and I think I’ve done that.”

Servais doesn’t want to be a reactionary manager. He wants to be calculated and pragmatic in his decisions.

“As a player, I appreciated it when managers were that way,” he said. “I think sometimes the fanbase wants to see you go absolutely crazy and blow your top and yell and scream. It’s baseball. You play 162 games. It’s not once a week in football where everyone gets all pumped up about things. I appreciate it when managers were that way and I think it’s the way you need to be with the fact we play so many games.”

Also …

Franklin Gutierrez’s left eye is all red around the pupil from broken blood vessels. Gutierrez apparently did it sneezing. The initial redness was in the lower part of the eye, but has filled in all around it. Gutierrez took batting practice on Tuesday and says he can play if needed.

“It’s a really weird situation,” Servais said. “He says he’s okay to go if we need him to go in there.”

1983 – The smallest crowd in Mariners history (3,630) watch the Mariners drop an 11-8 decision to the Kansas City Royals. Only 64 more (3,694) show up the next day for a 5-4 win over the Royals.

1985 – Mike Moore tied Mark Langston's club record of 17 wins with a 3-2 complete game victory over the Texas Rangers in the Kingdome. It was Moore's 13th CG of the season, equalling Mike Parrott's record from 1979.

1995 – Randy Johnson improves his record to 17-2 and reduces the Mariners magic number to two in a 6-2 win at Texas. Griffey broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with a grand slam HR off Roger Pavlik. The win eliminates the Rangers from the post-season race.

2001 – Freddy Garcia picks up his 18th victory of the season in a 5-3 win vs. Oakland. The 18 victories ties a club record for wins by a right-hander (Erik Hanson, 1990).

2003 – Jamie Moyer picked up his 21st win of the season in a 9-3 win vs. Oakland. His 21 wins set a new Mariners record for most wins in a season.

2003 – Seattle committed just 65 errors setting a new ML record for fewest errors in a season (prev: 68, 1999 Mets). The Mariners also finished with a .989 fielding percentage (5838 TC/ .988866), tops in the Majors and also a new ML record (prev: '99 Mets, .98875). Seattle allowed only 35 un-earned runs, also setting a new ML record.

2014 – The Mariners closed out the 2014 regular season with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels to earn the 3-game sweep. The Mariners entered the day trailing Oakland for the 2nd AL Wild Card by one game, and the A's beat the Rangers 4-0 to advance to the playoffs and eliminate Seattle. Felix Hernandez tossed 5.1 scoreless innings to claim the AL ERA title at 2.14.

2015 – Jerry Dipoto announced as Executive Vice President/General Manager.

2015 – Ketel Marte hit his 2nd home run in his last 3 games, but the Mariners lost 3-2 for the third-straight game.

