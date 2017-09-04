Outfielder Jacob Hannemann and pitcher Seth Frankoff will join the Mariners in the coming days.

General manager Jerry Dipoto continued to tweak the Mariners’ 40-man roster on Monday, claiming a pair of players from the Cubs off waivers and adding them to the 40-man roster for the final three weeks of the season.

The official moves:

Jacob Hannemann, OF, claimed off waivers from Chicago-NL.

Seth Frankoff, RHP, claimed off waivers from Chicago-NL.

David Phelps, RHP, transferred to the 60-day disabled list (right elbow posterior impingement)

Zac Curtis, LHP, designated for assignment.

Hannemann, 26, hit .240 with 32 doubles, two triples, six homers, 32 RBI, 29 stolen bases in 113 combined games between Class AA Tennessee and Class AAA Iowa. A third-round pick out of BYU in the 2013 MLB draft. He’s considered to be a plus runner and defender and will fill a role as a back-up outfielder and pinch runner with Jarrod Dyson slowed by a sore groin.

Frankoff, 29, spent most of the season with Iowa, going 2–8 with a 4.40 ERA (57 earned runs in 116 2/3 innings pitched) with 119 strikeouts in 24 games, including 21 starts.

The move to transfer Phelps on the 60-day is largely a paper move. Phelps went on the 10-day disabled list with elbow issues and wasn’t expected back for the season.

Curtis, 25, spent most of the season with Class AA Arkansas, going 1–2 with a 3.51 ERA (20 earned in 51 1/3 innings pitched) with 60 strikeouts in 41 relief appearances. He made three appearances with the Mariners this season.