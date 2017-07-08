In July, Zunino is hitting .100 with one home run, no doubles and one RBI. He has eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats and no walks.

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino terrorized opposing pitchers in June.

He became just the fifth player in team history to hit 10 home runs and have 30 runs batted in in one month, a list that includes Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez and Jay Buhner, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Zunino led the majors with 31 RBI in June, and he nearly matched Martinez’s club record for most RBI in a month (Martinez had 32 in 1995).

But July hasn't been as kind to Zunino. It's a really small sample size — just seven games — but in July Zunino is hitting .100 with one home run, no doubles and one RBI. He has eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats and no walks.

In his last 15 games, Zunino is hitting .116 with three home runs and six RBI.

So Mariners manager Scott Servais was asked if Zunino was slipping back to his previous struggles, or if this was a valley players encounter during a season.

“He’s lost a little bit of a feel for where he was at earlier,” Servais said. “A lot of it with Mike, he’s taller, a little bit of a leg kick, and with the leg kick stuff, the timing issues can be a little more challenging. But we’re starting to see him missing some of the pitches he was hitting earlier. Some of the fastballs he’s underneath a little bit. And I think it’s more timing.”

Servais said Zunino, hitting coach Edgar Martinez and assistant coach Scott Brosius have been talking the last couple days to try to get Zunino back to where he was.

Servais also thinks Zunino could use some time off with the All-Star break.

“We’re at that time of the year,” Servais said. “He’s played a lot since he’s been back (from the minors). I ran him into the ground because he was going so good through the month of June. But I think it’s more the timing with the leg kick that’s a little bit off.”