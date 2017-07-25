Much has been made of the work going into his offense, but Zunino has also wanted to fix some fundamental flaws in his defense.

Mike Zunino has spent the better part of the last three years trying to find a swing and an approach at the plate that will yield results that are commensurate with his talent.

It’s been a frustrating grind with many speed bumps and setbacks along the way before success was realized. Though his offense far from a finished product, Zunino has provided the Mariners some confidence that the extended struggles and failures of 2015 and late 2016 won’t return.

But during that process, Zunino’s defense, which was always considered from above-average to elite in terms of framing, blocking and throwing, has experienced some minor regression. Zunino wasn’t pleased with it.

“It was pretty much throughout the first half,” he said. “I felt like the last two weeks before the break were better and closer to where I want to be blocking and receiving. Coming out of the break, I felt pretty good. I’ve been working on my throwing and cutting down my footwork. I think the last few weeks I’ve been a lot more consistent with where I want to be.”

Manager Scott Servais, a former catcher, has spent some one-on-one time with Zunino before games trying clean up some nagging habits that are hampering his overall fundamentals. It started with the first series out of the All-Star break in Houston.

“We just wanted to clean up some thing and get back to the basics,” Servais said. “There are a couple of things he can tighten up. It happens to everybody. It’s just a refresher.”

So much emphasis has been placed on Zunino’s hitting that the defense can’t be overlooked.

“The bat is doing okay so let’s not get away from the really important stuff behind the plate,” Servais said. “With his receiving, we’ve spent a lot of time looking at the metrics and tryng to make a few adjustments. And it’s probably not been his best year blocking balls. It’s the ball that ricochets off you because you aren’t down early enough or soft enough to control it. And that’s what he needs to get better at.”

Zunino hasn’t been pleased either.

“Sometimes I would get too conscious of how I was receiving the pitch or how I would frame it and I would get into a position that wasn’t athletic and I wasn’t able to block,” he said. “It’s a constant reminder of getting to that spot. I’ve made some changes with that. The last few weeks have been better.”

The biggest issues come with catching James Paxton and Felix Hernandez. The sinking changeup of Hernandez is in the dirt 70 percent of the time, while Paxton’s velocity and explosive stuff cause issues.

“With Pax, everything he throws is hard,” Zunino said. “And when you call for a breaking ball you have to anticipate having to block it every time. With the cutter that’s 89-90 and it’s diving in on the back foot of a hitter so it limits your room. You just have anticipate it every time.”

And yet, Zunino still expects himself to block almost every pitch and is furious when he doesn’t.

“There’s a lot of timing and mechanics to get your body in the right position and be square to the baseball,” he said. “And I need to get more consistent.”

The work has paid off. Servais noted that he felt Zunino “has been in a much better position” in recent games, specifically Monday night’s game against the Red Sox where Paxton’s stuff was particularly nasty.

Also …

*** Jarrod Dyson (hyperextended toe) is feeling better after suffering the injury on Saturday night while crashing into the wall.

“The swelling has gone down so he’s definitely moving in the right direction,” Servais said. “Hopefully he will available (Wednesday) and with the off day on Thursday, this weekend we are facing some right-handed pitching and we feel pretty confident he’ll be okay for that. It’s a major improvement today.”

The Mariners have been fortunate in that the Red Sox are starting three left-handed pitchers in the series, meaning Dyson wouldn’t have started in the outfield. But with the Mets starting three right-handed starting pitchers this weekend, Dyson’s presence in centerfield and on the bases is needed.

“We need him out there, especially when the right-handed pitching comes around,” Servais said.

*** The Mariners will stay in rotation even with the off day on Thursday, meaning Ariel Miranda will start on Thursday in the series opener vs. the Mets, while Yovani Gallardo will go on Saturday and James Paxton will close out the homestand on Sunday and try to win his sixth game in the month of July.