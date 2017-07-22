Improved starting pitching has allowed the Mariners to settle on one long reliever — Pagan — for now.

The once non-stop shuttle of long relievers that the Mariners used this season and shipped to back to Class AAA Tacoma has finally seemed to have stopped or at least paused on right-hander Emilio Pagan.

The 26-year-old right-hander has taken over the spot that has seen the likes of Casey Lawrence, Sam Gaviglio, Christian Bergman, Chase DeJong, Rob Whalen, Dillon Overton, Chris Heston, Tyler Cloyd and most recently Yovani Gallardo, who was moved back into the starting rotation and will start on Sunday in the series finale vs. the Yankees.

“It’s been solidified because our starting rotation has become more solid,” manager Scott Servais said. “They are getting deeper more consistently so we haven’t go to that guy as much. That’s been the big thing.”

For much of May when James Paxton, Hisashi Iwakuma and Felix Hernandez were on the disabled list along with the already injured Drew Smyly, the Mariners pieced together their rotation and then helped offset the myriad of abbreviated outings they were receiving by rotating out long relievers back to Class AAA Tacoma the day after any extended work, making them unavailable.

Pagan rode that shuttle a few times.

But now with the rotation relatively stable, he’ll stay with the team in that role. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, walking a batter and striking out one in Friday’s loss to the Yankees.

“That’s how we’ve decided to go,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s done a really good job. We’ve stretched him out to as long as four innings. He’s gotten a nice feel for what he’s doing.”

In his last five relief appearances, Pagan has allowed just one earned run in 15 1/3 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts and four walks. Opponents are hitting just .122 with a .321 OPS in that span. It’s quite the opposite compared to his first two outings where he allowed five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

“I know he’s changed a few things in how he goes about attacking hitters and it’s working,” Servais said. “The breaking ball has been effective for him, using the high fastball and he’s going right after hitters.”

Like many young pitchers, there is a period of adjustment in the big leagues and the realization that getting outs can’t always be done in the same way as in the minor leagues.

“It’s understanding what’s the most effective way for him to get them out,” Servais said “I think a lot of times, you want to pound the ball down in the zone, but he actually has some life on his fastball up and it’s gotten some strikeouts and soft fly balls. Then going with the slider after he establishes the fastball has been really effective for him. He’s simplified is what he’s done.”

It’s been an impressive progression for Pagan in his career. A 10th-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Division II Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, he climbed through the system affiliate by affiliate to the big leagues. An offseason spent working out and a few mechanical adjustments helped push his fastball velocity from the low 90s to 94-95 mph this season.

Also

*** The Mariners are 27-24 at home on the season, but just 2-11 in their last 13 games at Safeco going into Saturday night.

Why?

“We haven’t scored as many runs to simplify it,” Servais said. “We just haven’t been as efficient offensively. When we were rolling early on, we were banging the ball around this park and out of it often times.”

In the previous 13 home games, Seattle is averaging 3.07 runs per game, but 2.63 runs in the losses, including eight games of scoring three runs or fewer.

** With yesterday’s trade of Tyler O’Neil to the Cardinals, the Mariners made two outfield promotions as a result. Speedy centerfielder Ian Miller was promoted to Class AAA Tacoma to take O’Neill’s roster spot. In his second season at the Class AA level, Miller was hitting .326 with an .812 on-base plus slugging percentage, 18 doubles, three triples, four homers, 29 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 83 games with the Travelers.

Braden Bishop, an equally speedy centerfielder, was promoted from Class A Modesto to Arkansas to take Miller’s spot. Bishop, a former University of Washington standout, was hitting .296 with a .385 on-base percentage, 25 doubles, three triples, two homers, 32 RBI and 16 stolen bases with the Nuts.

*** In other minor league promotions, lefty J.P. Sears was moved up to Class A Clinton from short-season Everett. An 11th-round pick in the June MLB draft, Sears dominated in the NorthWest League as a reliever. In seven appearances and 10 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 22 batters with three walks.