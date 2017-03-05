The Mariners dropped a split squad game against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch

Dodgers 7 , Mariners (SS) 3 at Camelback Ranch

Notable

Top pitching prospect Andrew Moore made his first start of the spring and pitched well, tossing two scoreless innings and allowing one hit with a strikeout and a hit batter. Moore threw just 20 pitches in his two innings of work. Moore hit the first batter he faced — Justin Turner — but got former Mariner Franklin Gutierrez to ground into a double play to work around the issues.

The Mariners committed three errors in the game which led to three unearned runs.

After Seattle went up 3-2 in the top of the sixth, right-hander Micah Owings couldn’t hold the lead. An error by shortstop Chris Torres didn’t help Owings as the Dodgers scored three runs in the inning and pulled away.

Closer Edwin Diaz made his final appearance before joining Team Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic. Diaz pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout and two groundball outs.

Player of the game

Kyle Waldrop provided all of the Mariners offseason with one swing of the bat. Waldrop hit his first homer of the season, crushing a three-run shot into the visitor’s bullpen off of right-hander Josh Ravin in the sixth inning. It gave the Mariners a brief 3-2 lead — their only one of the game.

Quotable

“I really liked his fastball location. He threw the ball really well and commanded the zone. He actually got a changeup for a pop up, so his offspeed was working pretty well. He dominated the strike zone. Edwin was good he started working on his fastball command and location. He started working on some fastballs up to set up some of his other pitches. He was pretty sharp.” — bench coach Tim Bogar on the outings of Andrew Moore and Edwin Diaz. .

Highlights

Link to highlights

On Tap

The Mariners will host the Texas Rangers at Peoria Stadium on Monday. Left-hander Drew Smyly will make his second start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Max Povse, Cody Martin and Jean Machi and lefty Nick Hagadone are also scheduled to pitch. The Rangers will start right-hander A.J. Griffin. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports and MLB.TV and also broadcast on ESPN 710 and www.mariners.com

The Mariners will also play a “B” game against the Padres on Field No. 1 of their side of the complex to get some pitchers work. Right-handers Rob Whalen, Dan Altavilla, Nick Vincent, Shae Simmons and Peter Tago and lefty Marc Rzepczynski will throw in that game.