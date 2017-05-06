Right-hander Evan Marshall was placed on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, while Emilio Pagan was optioned to Tacoma

Injuries to two pitchers and some extended usage for one pitcher in Friday night’s 3-1 loss in 13 innings to the Rangers have forced the Mariners to make more roster moves in what has been an avalanche moves in the first 30 days of the season.

On Saturday, the Mariners shuffled pitchers in their bullpen to add fresh arms making the following moves.

Dan Altavilla , RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Rob Whalen , RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Evan Marshall , RHP, placed on 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

, RHP, placed on 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Emilio Pagan, RHP, optioned to AAA Tacoma.

Marshall, 27, was one of two pitchers forced to leave the game in the 11th inning on Friday night with injuries. He replaced right-hander Jean Machi, who was pulled with nerve issues in his right thumb. While delivering the second pitch of his outing, Marshall felt a painful grab in the back of his right leg and fell to the ground in agony in front of the mound. He had to be helped off the field. He’s expected to be out for an extended period of time.

“He’s going to be out quite a while,” Servais said. “That was kind of crazy. I’d never heard a player scream like that before the ball got to home plate. You hear about it with an arm injury.”

Machi won’t be availably on Saturday night. The Mariners would like to get him an extra day on Sunday.

“It’s more in the muscle and he just couldn’t feel the ball,” Servais said. “He feels much better today. His grip strength is back.”

Pagan, 25, replaced Marshall and pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up the go-ahead two-run homer to Rougned Odor. In two outings, he pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up five runs with two strikeouts and a walk in two relief appearances.

Altavilla, 24, returns after pitching his way into a demotion to Tacoma. In four appearances with the Rainiers, he pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts. Before being sent down, he’d made nine relief appearances with the Mariners, going 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA with 10 strikeouts and six walks. Altavilla didn’t allow a run in his first four relief appearances, but struggled with fastball command in his final four outings with Seattle, giving up seven runs on six hits with five walks in just 3 1/3 innings pitched.

“Altavilla made some nice adjutments recently in Tacoma,” Servais said. “They are trying to get him on top of the ball and driving it downhill. He was so side to side earlier and that’s where the big misses were coming with his fastball.”

Rainiers pitching coach Lance Painter helped correct the issue after looking at some video of Altavilla’s good outings in comparison to his poor showings.

“When we got down there and we watched that video of my last four times when I got really rotational,” Altavilla said. “You could just see my front side open up. I developed this little sweep with my glove. So we took that, just changed it to having the thumb of the glove up and closer to my body and ever since then I’ve had better direction, better angle on my fastball and even my slider has more depth to it. It’s a small change, but it clicked.”

Altavilla was able to make in-game adjustments in Tacoma when he would feel himself get rotational.

“I did it like two or three times, but I was able to get back to where I wanted just from feeling it,” he said. “I will spin off a little bit when that happens. And it clicks and I go right back to keep the glove side closed and get on track.”

Whalen, 23, was acquired in a trade with right-hander Max Povse in the offseason. He’s made one start with the Rainiers, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing six hits with a walk and four strikeouts. He suffered a strained calf during spring training and then battled shoulder inflammation that forced him to the disabled list. He made five big league starts with the Braves last season, posting a 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA (18 ER, 24.2 IP) with 25 strikeouts and 12 walks.

“He threw the ball very well,” Servais said of that outing. “It was much better than what we saw in spring training. He was kind of messed up in spring training. He worked really hard to get his shoulder strength back and arm strength back. He threw the ball good. He would be more of a early-in-the-game or long-man type.”

Also

*** The Mariners hope that Hisashi Iwakuma will make his scheduled start on Tuesday in Philadelphia. But they aren’t 100 percent certain that will happen. Iwakuma is dealing with a swollen knee after taking a line drive off the leg in his outing on Wednesday.

“He’s not 100 percent,” Servais said. “We really need him. But nothing is for certain right now. He hasn’t gotten on the mound yet. He doesn’t throw a lot in between starts on the mound, but he likes to at least get up on the mound every time in between starts.”

With no games on Monday, Servais could juggle his rotation if needed or call up a pitcher.

*** If he doesn’t pitch on Saturday night, lefty Dillon Overton will get the start on Sunday for the Mariners in the homestand finale. But given how the series has gone with the Rangers, Servais couldn’t guarantee that he wouldn’t be forced to use Overton out of the bullpen.

“With everything that has gone here the last few days, it literally is day to day and inning by inning with this,” he said. “That’s where we are leaning. But if things get crazy tonight, it could change. It almost changed last night.”

Veteran right-hander Christian Bergman, who was scheduled to start on Sunday for Class AAA Tacoma, was at Safeco Field. He will likely be added to the 25-man roster on Sunday. He could also fill that starting role if Overton were forced into action.

*** Right-hander Steve Cishek threw a bullpen on Friday and will join Class AAA Tacoma this week for another rehab assignment.