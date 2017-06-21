The Mariners optioned Christian Bergman back to Class AAA Tacoma and designated right-hander pitcher Tyler Cloyd for assignment.

The Mariners made a somewhat surprising roster move on Wednesday afternoon, selecting the contract of right-hander Andrew Moore from Class AAA Tacoma. To make room for him on the 25-man roster, right-hander Christian Bergman was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma while right-hander Tyler Cloyd was designated for assignment to make room for Moore on the 40-man roster.

The organization hasn’t specified Moore’s role yet, but sources have said he’s not going to pitch out of the bullpen. He’s expected to be slotted into the starting rotation and possibly start on Thursday, meaning there could be more moves or re-slotting of the projected starts of other players.

Moore, 23, is the No. 2 pitching prospect in the Mariners’ organization. He started the season in Class AA Arkansas and was promoted to Class AAA Tacoma in early May. He’s combined to go 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 14 combined appearances. Moore has struck out 77 batters and walked just 14 in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners selected Moore with their second-round pick in the 2015 draft. He’s risen quickly through the system. In three minor league seasons (2015–17), he gone 17–8 with a 2.59 ERA (82 ER, 284.2 IP) with 253 strikeouts in 56 games, including combined 49 starts.

Last year, he earned the Mariners’ Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award after going 12–4 with a 2.65 ERA (48 ER, 163.0 IP) in 29 starts between High-A Bakersfield and A Jackson.

Bergman has been solid fill-in for the Mariners’ injury-decimated rotation. In eight starts and one relief appearance, he posted a 4-4 record with a 5.44 ERA. He allowed two earned runs in five of his eight starts. With Felix Hernandez returning to the rotation on Friday, the Mariners were going to send down either Bergman or Gaviglio.

Cloyd made one appearance for the Mariners this season, picking up a the in relief on June 9. He was 1–0 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts with Class AAA Tacoma. The Mariners signed Cloyd out the independent Atlantic League on May 12.