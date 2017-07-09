The team will have a replacement before the season resumes after the All-Star break.

With the Mariners heading into the All-Star break, there was a shakeup to their coaching staff. Following Seattle’s 4-0 win over the A’s on Sunday, the team announced that bullpen coach Mike Hampton had tendered his resignation immediately.

The move comes as a surprise. Hampton was in the midst of his second season with the Mariners, having joined the new staff put together by general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais. It was his first Major League coaching job. He’d spent two seasons as a pitching with Class AA Arkansas in 2013-14.

The team made no comment on Hampton’s decision to leave. The team hasn’t named a replacement but will do so before the season resumes on July 14.