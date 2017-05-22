First baseman Daniel Vogelbach, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch and pitcher Chris Heston were optioned back to Tacoma.

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Mariners made more roster moves on their offday in preparation for the beginning of an eight-game road trip, starting on Tuesday with a three-game series vs. the Nationals.

Catcher Mike Zunino and reliever Emilio Pagan were recalled from Class AAA Tacoma, while catcher Tuffy Gosewisch, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach and pitcher Chris Heston were optioned back to Tacoma following Sunday’s loss to the White Sox in the homestand finale.

The Mariners are also expected to activate Robinson Cano from the disabled list on Tuesday before the game.

Zunino was sent to the Rainiers for a bit of an in-season reset with his batting average at .167 and his on-base percentage at .250. After a slow start, Zunino picked it up with the Rainiers, hitting three homers in his last two games, including two on Sunday in Tacoma’s win over Iowa. Zunino hit .293 with two doubles, five homers and 11 RBI in 12 games with the Rainiers.

Gosewisch, 33, provided minimal offense in his time up, which wasn’t unexpected. He hit .071 with just two hits in 28 at-bats in 11 games for the Mariners. The Mariners needed Zunino to return to provide some better production in the lineup at that position.

With the MRI results on Danny Valencia’s right wrist showing no fracture in the injured area on Sunday morning, a disabled list stint was avoidable and Vogelbach’s presence was no longer needed. His call up lasted one day. He went 1-for-3 with an error first base and another defensive miscue in the first inning. With Cano ready to return, the Mariners can use Taylor Motter at first base if Valencia needs an extra day to recover.

Heston, 29, was called up to make the start on Sunday. He struggled, giving up seven runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts in three innings pitched. Heston gave up four runs in the first inning after walking the bases loaded.

Pagan, 26, brings a fresh arm to the bullpen. He’s 1-0 with two saves and a 3.24 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Rainiers.