Gamel reached the qualifying number of plate appearances to be among the American League leaders

When the league leaders for Major League Baseball came out on Monday morning, there was a new name atop the list for highest batting average in the American League. Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel finally reached enough plate appearances to qualify among the league leaders.

Gamel’s .336 batting average vaulted him to the top of the list, moving him ahead Aaron Judge, his one-time Class AAA teammate with the Yankees. Only San Francisco’s Buster Posey has a higher batting average among qualified hitters at .339.

Gamel was unimpressed with his accomplishment.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “It’s obviously cool and stuff like that, buy I’m just worried about winning ball games.”

For a player to qualify for the league leaders, he must meet a certain minimum of plate appearances. That number is determined by games played by his team and then multiplied by 3.1. Following the Mariners 5-3 win over the Angels on Sunday, Seattle had played in 83 games meaning the qualifying number of plate appearances was 257. Gamel came to the plate five times in the game, going 0-for-4 with a walk, giving him exactly 257 plate appearances on the season.

It’s been an unexpected rise to the AL batting average leader. He started the season in Class AAA Tacoma, having lost the fourth outfielder spot on the opening day roster to Guillermo Heredia. He was called up with the injury to Mitch Haniger in late April and flourished with the playing time, earning an every day starting job.

Besides the .336 batting average, he’s got a .395 on-base percentage, .472 slugging percentage, 15 doubles, two triples, four homers, 27 RBI and 42 runs scored in 59 games played.

Those numbers include a ridiculous stretch in June where he hit .393 (42-for-107) with a .426 on-base percentage, a .523 slugging percentage, eight doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and 22 runs scored.

“We’ve all seen … how good (he) has been,” manager Scott Servais said. “Even yesterday, I think he lined out a couple times. He’s still hitting the ball good. He’s not maybe getting all the luck hits, so to speak, but his at-bats have been good. He doesn’t try to overanalyze too much. He keeps it pretty simple, which is good for him.”

Gamel’s philosophy isn’t complicated.

“I’m just looking for my pitch,” he said. “When I start swinging at pitchers’ pitches that’s when I tend to struggle.”

Teammate Jean Segura is currently hitting .338, but doesn’t have the qualifying number of plate appearances with only 243. It will take a handful of more games for Segura to get qualified.