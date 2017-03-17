Seattle wins both split squad games on Friday

Mariners 5 , Dodgers 2 at Camelback Ranch

Notable

Facing Clayton Kershaw, even in spring training, is not a fun experience for opposing hitters. But the Mariners’ split squad hit three homers off the perennial Cy Young award winner to score four runs off him in his five innings pitched. Tyler O’Neill hit a two run blast and Leonys Martin and Danny Valencia each added solo homers. These weren’t wall scraper, spring training homers, but deep legitimate blasts.

“We had some home runs tonight off of a very good pitcher,” manager Scott Servais said. “That was awesome to see. We’ll take it. Our guys were aggressive. They put good swings on them and the ball jumped. Good for those guys. Hopefully, we’ll get Danny Valencia going. He’s working on some things and to see him get some results, that’s good.”

Mariners starter Ariel Miranda gave a middling performance, pitching three innings and allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

After 7 1/3 innings pitched this spring, Max Povse finally allowed a hit — an infield single from Yasiel Puig. But the 6-8 Povse has yet to allow a run. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. In 10 innings pitched this spring, Povse hasn’t allowed a run or walked a batter.

Player of the game

When you hit a mammoth two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw, it usually will get you consideration. But O’Neill also added a single and then made a brilliant play in left field in the sixth inning. With Trayce Thompson on second base, O’Neill fielded Darnell Sweeney’s single into left and fired home, delivering a perfect throw to Carlos Ruiz. Thompson was out by multiple steps.

Quotable

“There was a lot of baseball today. Our guys pitched well all day. Miranda was hot and cold. Some was good and not so good. I thought Povse was outstanding again.” — Servais on the day/night split squad doubleheader

Highlights

All three of the homers off Clayton Kershaw …

On Tap

The Mariners will return to Peoria Stadium to host the San Francisco Giants. Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma will make the start for Seattle with right-handers Max Povse and Nick Vincent scheduled to pitch. The Giants starter is to be determined. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports and MLB.TV and broadcast on mariners.com and ESPN 710.

Boxscore

