Cano was out of the lineup on Friday night vs. the Yankees with a strained hamstring, but he hopes to play the next two games. Heredia got the start in centerfield.

NEW YORK — If Yankees fans planned to greet Robinson Cano with their now traditional showering of boos and jeers each time he’s announced at Yankee Stadium, they may have to wait a little longer than expected.

Cano was out of the starting lineup for Friday night’s series opener against his former team because of a mildly strained hamstring. He suffered the injury on Wednesday night in Atlanta as he broke out of the batter’s box on a double to left field.

A MRI on Thursday in New York revealed some minor inflammation.

“It’s about as slight as you get on the Grade 1 side,” manager Scott Servais said.

Cano felt a sense of relief with the MRI. After the game on Wednesday, he had worried that it might be more severe. and he wouldn’t play all weekend.

“I didn’t know what I had,” he said. “It’s a like a superficial (strain). It feels much better today.”

The hope is for Cano to play on Saturday and Sunday. He will also be available to pinch hit on Friday night. After receiving treatment on the hamstring, Cano hit in the cage to test the hamstring.

“We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” Servais said. “With back to back day games, hopefully he can get in both of those. Tonight, we will play it safe.”

Having Cano avoid the disabled list was a major positive for the Mariners. They simply can’t afford to not have his bat in the lineup for 10 days.

“I haven’t seen him get out there and move around yet, but when he initially came out of that game, it wasn’t a good feeling,” Servais said. “He really didn’t talk much. He just put his head down and walked off the field. Hopefully it isn’t something that’s going to slow him down a ton. We need his bat in the lineup. He’s a big part of what we do offensively. I’m not expecting him to be running at 100 percent. He’s not a fast guy anyway.”

Guillermo Heredia, who also left the game on Wednesday after getting hit on the right wrist, was back in the starting lineup.

“He’s gotten hit on the same spot several times, but he’s good to go,” Servais said.

Heredia underwent x-rays on the forearm on Thursday in New York. They revealed no fracture.

As roster insurance, the Mariners flew veteran infielder Gordon Beckham in case they needed to make a roster move.