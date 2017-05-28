Christian Bergman gave the Mariners a solid start and Seattle snapped a 23-inning scoreless drought.

BOSTON — The Mariners not only scored a run, but they won a game. Neither was a certainty given their recent showings. But after being shut out on back-to-back days at hitter-friendly Fenway Park, Seattle managed to direct a few baserunners to home plate, making sure a brilliant pitching performance from starter Christian Bergman wasn’t wasted in a 5-0 win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Nelson Cruz called their showings in Boston and overall performance “embarrassing.” And it was a deserved label. But Seattle delivered a performance not to be ashamed of, starting with Bergman, who pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

In his previous start, the veteran right-hander struggled with wandering command and far too much solid contact, giving up 10 runs in four innings pitched, including eight in one inning. Bergman wasn’t dominant. He had runners on base in each of his first five innings pitched, but double plays in each of the first four innings allowed him to escape without allowing a run.

After 23 consecutive innings without a run, the Mariners broke their scoring drought in a fitting way — without a run-scoring hit. Kyle Seager doubled with one out in the fourth off of Red Sox starter Rick Porcello, moved to third on Danny Valencia’s single and scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. The one run didn’t initially open the floodgates for more. Seattle loaded the bases with two outs, but Porcello struck out Jean Segura to end the inning.

Not content to wait another 23 innings for a second run, the Mariners added another in seventh. Carlos Ruiz, who had all of six hits on the second, doubled off the Green Monster for his third of the game to start the inning. He later came around to score on Nelson Cruz’s two-out single that was gloved by a diving Xander Bogaerts, but thrown away at first.

Seattle turned it into an offensive explosion in the eight. Guillermo Heredia jumped on a 1-0 slider from reliever Heath Hembree, hammering his third homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway to make it 3-0.

The game turned into a Mariners’ version of a “rout” in the ninth inning when Robinson Cano, undaunnted by the slow pace of pitcher Fernando Abad and the five trips to the mound from catcher Sandy Leon, hammered a two-run homer to center. Cano’s ninth homer of the season that made it 5-0.