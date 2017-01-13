The Mariners won't have any arbitration cases with their eight eligible players this season.

The Mariners agreed to contracts with their eight arbitration eligible players for 2017, avoiding hearings going into the season. Per club policy the terms of the deals were not released. But MLB sources have leaked the terms of some of the financial agreements. The eight arbitration eligible players agreeing to 2017 contracts are:

Jarrod Dyson, OF

Leonys Martin, OF

Jean Segura, SS

Danny Valencia 1B/OF

James Paxton, LHP

Drew Smyly, LHP

Evan Scribner, RHP

Nick Vincent, RHP

Segura, who turns 27 in March, has reportedly agreed to a $6.2 million contract for this season, which is somewhat of a bargain. Per MLB Trade Rumors arbitration projector, which uses an algorithm similar to agents and teams to determine likely salaries, Segura was projected to make $7.3 million after a huge season where he hit .319 with 203 hits, 102 runs scored, 42 doubles, seven triples, 20 homers, 64 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 153 games for the Diamondbacks. Seguar made $2.6 million in 2016.

Martin, who turns 29 on March 6, picked a reported $4.15 million after hitting .247 (128-for-518) with 72 runs, 17 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 143 games with the Mariners last season. He was previously under a 5-year, $15.5 million contract that he signed with the Rangers as an international free agent out of Cuba. . Martin was projected to make $6.3 million in 2017. He posted single-season career-highs in runs (72), home runs (15), walks (44) and total bases (196). Martin recorded 14 stolen bases, marking his 3rd season with at least 20 steals in the last four years.

Valencia, 32, will make a reported $5.5 million in 2017, a raise from $3.15 million in 2016 with the A’s. He hit .287 (135-for-471) with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 51 RBI and a .346 on-base percentage in 130 games with Oakland, setting career highs in runs (72) and walks (41). He was projected to make $5.3 million in 2017.

Also …

Right-hander Cody Martin, who was designated for assignment on January 11, has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma. Martin, 27, made nine appearances, including two starts for Seattle last season in multiple call-up, posting a 1-2 record and 3.86 ERA. He spent much of the season with the Rainiers, going 10-7 with a 3.62 ERA. He struck out 114 batters in 114 1/3 innings pitched with just 33 walks.